The NFL trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but there are still a number of common sense things the Philadelphia Eagles' front office should be doing the rest of this season that are in their long-term best interests.

We'll note at the very top here that the Eagles shouldn't actively try to lose games over the next two months. Well, for now at least. More on that in a moment. But going all-in to win games is no longer the priority.

1) Stop playing injured players if they're part of the long-term plan

Saquon Barkley has made clear the last few weeks that his body is not where it needs to be, but he has honorably done everything he can during the week of preparation to be as ready for games as he can be, and then he has played through obvious pain.

In the Eagles' Week 9 loss to the Giants, Barkley had 13 carries for 22 yards, so it's not as if he's really even helping much by playing at less than full capability.

Players want to play. And certainly, Barkley is a prideful player who wants to go out and battle for the other guys on the roster. That's commendable. However, it should be on the organization to hold players like Barkley out in the greater interest of his and the team's long-term interests. It would be malpractice not to protect a star player who is not healthy in a lost season, particularly at running back, where players already have short shelf lives. Why continue to put mileage on Barkley's odometer? It's insane!

At some point, other players who are in the team's long-term plans like DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks will be able to return to the field. If they are healthy, then they should play. The Eagles do still have to field a team after all. But again, the team should be aggressively erring on the side of caution the rest of the season when they have very little to play for.

2) Get some young players valuable playing time

The Eagles selected TE Eli Stowers with a second-round pick. It was clear coming out of training camp that Stowers was not yet ready to play in real NFL games. However, after a stint on IR, he has since been elevated to the 53-man roster and played 32 snaps in the last three games. The only way a guy like Stowers is going to get better is if he plays. Any snap that goes to Grant Calcaterra is a wasted opportunity for Stowers to get better.

But Stowers is just one example. A quick list of additional players who currently aren't playing much (if at all) who could benefit long-term from getting their feet wet this season.

• OG Willie Lampkin / Micah Morris: The guard spots are tricky, because you're probably not going to just bench guys like Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen. However, if there's a choice between having those guys play through injuries or sitting games out, the Eagles should sit them and get guys like Lampkin and/or Morris valuable reps.

• iDL Ty Robinson: The trade of Jordan Davis should open up more opportunities for Robinson to play, but he should also be getting some additional looks over a guy like Byron Young.

• EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby: Giving snaps to guys like Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa over a guy like James-Newby doesn't make much sense to me. James-Newby should be activated from the practice squad and get real playing time.

• QB Cole Payton: The Eagles should continue to get a look at Joe Milton for now, but if, say, in Week 18, if Milton hasn't done anything special, let's get a look at Payton.



3) Replace older veterans on the back of the roster with younger players who have intriguing traits

Over the weekend, the Eagles waived WR Hollywood Brown and OT Fred Johnson, both of whom did not have much of a role on this team this season, and both of whom will turn 30 next June. Neither player is of much use to the Eagles, long-term. Taking their roster spots were TE Zach Ertz and OT John Ojukwu, both of whom the Eagles signed to the active roster from their own practice squad.

Even after adding Ertz and Ojukwu, the Eagles currently only have 51 players on their active roster, and that includes Lane Johnson. At some point, they will add Will Shipley back from injured reserve, and perhaps also Tank Bigsby. They will also likely to continue to lose players to IR.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add players to the roster. They should look outwardly. Each team is permitted to keep 17 practice squad players on their roster. 17 practice squad guys x 31 other teams = 527 practice squad players, league-wide, for the scouting department to scour.

The Eagles have had some success poaching practice squad players from other teams. Two significant examples include K Jake Elliott and RB Boston Scott. They have also poached two players off of the Cowboys' practice squad this season, in QB Joe Milton and RB Jaydon Blue.

They should try to get creative and kick the tires on younger guys around the league that have intriguing traits, like Milton. Maybe someone will will become a useful role player down the line. Maybe they won't. But it's at least worth a shot!

It's probably also worth mentioning that because they're 2-7 the Eagles are high on the waiver order. The Eagles should be watching for potential hidden gems on waivers as well.

4) Be willing to go 'full tank' in Week 18

On Monday, we showed how the Eagles are still reaping the rewards from tanking in 2020.

Again, the Eagles shouldn't be asking their coaching staff to actively try to lose games for the next two months, but if in Week 18 a loss and a win is the difference between a few slots at the top of the draft, they absolutely should actively try to lose.

5) Get a head start on a plan for the 2027 coaching staff

Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman are going to have to decide which coaches are out after this season, and which coaches they would like to retain. Of course, the biggest decision will be whether or not to move on from head coach Nick Sirianni. A few weeks ago, we laid out the argument for both sides, and in my opinion, there's a stronger case for moving on.

The last time the Eagles fired a head coach was after the 2020 season, when Doug Pederson was unable to survive a 4-11-1 record. That situation was a little different in that the Eagles didn't decide to fire Pederson until after the season had ended, when Pederson wasn't amenable to other changes within his coaching staff.

If the Eagles are going to move on from Sirianni, they should probably already know by now. And if that is the intent, they'll be in a unique position — relative to past firings, anyway — where they can formulate a head coaching search plan well in advance of the actual firing of the current head coach. I have no inside information here, but I would be stunned if early conversations on potential replacements aren't already underway.

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