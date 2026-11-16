The ripple effect from tanking in 2020 continues to benefit the Eagles

Heading into the final week of the 2020 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles were 4-10-1, bags already packed for Cancún, and finishing out their season at home against the 6-9 "Washington Football Team," which could clinch the NFC East with a win.

Hard up for games that actually mattered in that final week, the NFL flexed the Philly-Washington matchup into the Sunday Night Football spot.

As you probably recall, the Eagles blatantly tanked that game on national television for a better draft pick.

To begin, they listed 10 (!) inactives, most of whom were starters.

Carson Wentz had been benched about a month earlier, but he was healthy and didn't dress for that game. Then-rookie Jalen Hurts started, and he didn't have a good game as a passer (7 of 20 for 72 yards, an INT, and a QB rating of 25.4), but he did make a bunch of plays with his legs and scored two rushing TDs.

Hurts was playing well enough that he was threatening to beat the listless Commanders, so he was pulled (we'll say "pulled" as opposed to "benched") for Nate freaking Sudfeld, and that went about as expected. Sudfeld went 5 of 12 for 32 yards, a lollypop INT, and a QB rating of 14.6. Postgame, Doug Pederson said that the plan was always to reward Sudfeld with some playing time in the final game, which was obvious nonsense.

After being pulled from the game, Hurts could be seen on the sideline mouthing, "It's not right."

The Eagles would eventually get the job done, taking the loss. Some of the Eagles' vets who played in that game were clearly unhappy about the tank job, notably Jason Kelce.

The Commanders won the NFC East, and the Giants, who would have won the division with a 6-10 record (lol) if the Commanders lost, were super pissed.

Joe Judge talks about the sacrifice it took to make this season happen:



"To disrespect the game by going out there & not competing for 60 minutes to doing everything you can to help those players win - we will never do that as long as I'm the head coach of the New York Giants." pic.twitter.com/TXMZOumjZh — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) January 4, 2021

It was all pretty ugly in the moment.

And what was the reward for taking a such a public black eye? The Eagles got the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by losing instead of the ninth overall pick had they beaten Washington. Was it worth it?

Hell. Yes.

During the ensuing offseason, the Dolphins came calling, looking to move up from their spot at 12th overall, and Howie Roseman was able to strike the following deal for the sixth overall pick:

Eagles got Dolphins got 12th overall pick, 2021 6th overall pick 123rd overall pick, 2021 156th overall pick First-round pick, 2022



By moving back six spots, Roseman got the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2022.

In the 2021 draft, the Eagles moved up two spots from 12 to 10, jumping ahead of the Giants (lol) and selecting WR DeVonta Smith. All that move cost them was a third-round pick (84th overall).

The following year, the Eagles were loaded up with three first-round picks:

The aforementioned one from the Dolphins (15th overall) One from the Colts, for the trade of Carson Wentz (16th overall) Their own (19th overall)

That put Roseman in a position to be bold. He made the following mega-deal with the Saints:

Eagles traded Eagles acquired 16th overall pick (the Wentz pick), 2022 18th overall pick, 2022 19th overall pick (the Eagles' own pick), 2022 Third-round pick (101st overall), 2022 Sixth-round pick (194th overall), 2022 Seventh-round pick (237th overall), 2022 2023 first-round pick 2024 second-round pick



The Eagles essentially traded pick 16 for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and they moved up from pick 19 to pick 18.

The Eagles then traded the 18th overall pick and the third-round pick (101st overall) acquired from the Saints to the Titans for A.J. Brown.

The 2022 Saints finished with a 7-10 record, and their first-round pick in 2023, owned by the Eagles, ended up being 10th overall. With the Bears on the clock at pick No. 9, the Eagles traded up one spot (the cost was a 2024 fourth-round pick) to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter, who many believed to be the most talented prospect in that draft.

The 2023 Saints missed the playoffs as well, and their second-round pick in 2024, owned by the Eagles, was used to trade up for DB Cooper DeJean.

If the Eagles didn't have the extra pick from Miami in that draft, would they have made that deal with the Saints? Maybe. Hard to know.

With the actual pick the Eagles did get in return from Miami, the Eagles traded up for Jordan Davis. That move cost them three Day 3 picks.

Davis' career with the Eagles had pockets of disappointment, but he played some of his best ball during the 2024 playoffs and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

And then of course, last week, Roseman traded Davis to the Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029.

The Giants are probably still pissed that the Eagles tanked, but, I mean, who cares? Anyone affiliated with the Eagles got over it long ago, and the Eagles are still collecting assets from it all the way into 2029. To be determined how far beyond that the ripple effect will continue to expand.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

And on Threads: @JimmyKempski

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader