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November 16, 2026

The Eagles made a bunch of roster moves

Zach Ertz is seven catches shy of the Eagles' all-time receptions record. He'll get his shot at it now.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111626ZachErtz Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Ertz is back (on the 53-man roster).

The Philadelphia Eagles made seven roster moves on Monday. Let's round them all up here.

They signed Zach Ertz to the active roster

When Ertz originally signed with the team, it was to the practice squad. At the time, the Eagles were 2-0 and looking for another capable receiver. They have since lost seven straight, with Ertz only playing in three of those games. So far this season, Ertz has 3 receptions on 8 targets for 22 yards. 

Here is where Ertz ranks in Eagles franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs. As you can see, he is seven receptions shy of Harold Carmichael's all-time receptions record:

Rank  ReceptionsReceiving yards Receiving TDs 
Harold Carmichael (589) Harold Carmichael (8978) Harold Carmichael (79) 
Zach Ertz (582) Pete Retzlaff (7412) Tommy McDonald (66) 
Pete Retzlaff (452) DeSean Jackson (6512) Mike Quick (61) 
Brian Westbrook (426) Mike Quick (6464) Pete Pihos (61) 
DeVonta Smith (411) Zach Ertz (6289) Pete Retzlaff (57) 
Brent Celek (398) Pete Pihos (5619) Bobby Walston (46) 
DeSean Jackson (379) Tommy McDonald (5499) Zach Ertz (38) 
Pete Pihos (373) Bobby Walston (5363) Jeremy Maclin (36) 
Keith Byars (371) DeVonta Smith (5329) DeSean Jackson (35) 
10 Mike Quick (363) A.J. Brown (5034) Calvin Williams (34) 

Ertz's function on the roster for the rest of this season is basically just to break that record.

They signed OT John Ojukwu to the active roster

Ojukwu was a 2023 undrafted free agent who signed with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 16 games for Tennessee, with 9 starts. Ojukwu started two games for the Titans in 2025. PFF had him down for 4 sacks allowed in those two games.

Ojukwu was in Eagles camp this summer, and he worked both at tackle and guard. He did not make the 53-man roster but was added back to the practice squad. His elevation makes sense after the Eagles waived Fred Johnson over the weekend.

They opened the 21-day practice window for RB Will Shipley

Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury Week 5 in London against the Jaguars and landed on IR. The Eagles currently only have one running back on the roster in Saquon Barkley. Shipley is probably the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season. Still, he would be an obvious upgrade over Elijah Mitchell, who the Eagles were forced to play with so many of their backs injured.

Other moves

• They signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.

Rucci is the only new name here. He played in six games for the Chargers this season, making 1 catch for 7 yards. That catch was a TD.

• They released CB Shaun Wade from the practice squad.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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