River Twice, the James Beard-nominated restaurant in East Passyunk, is ready to open the doors to its adjoining bar that will expand seating with a casual walk-in space and à la carte menu.

The modern American restaurant, led by husband-and-wife Randy and Amanda Rucker, took over the former Manatawny Still Works space at 1603 E. Passyunk Ave. and connected it to their existing storefront. The expansion will accommodate about 24 additional guests with a 13-seat bar, more table seating and a standing area. The new bar opens Friday and will operate Thursday through Monday starting at 5 p.m.

"When we chose the name River Twice, we made a commitment to never stand still," Chef Randy Rucker said in a statement. "The restaurant has always been rooted in the idea that change is inevitable and should be embraced, and that philosophy has guided every menu we've written and every decision we've made since we opened in 2019."

River Twice was among 21 Philly restaurants get a Michelin recommendation when the rating guide expanded into the city last year. The Ruckers opened the restaurant after Randy had worked as executive chef at Spicer Mansion in Connecticut. River Twice is known for its seasonal tasting menus that blend rustic and modernist touches. Rucker was a James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category in 2024 and 2026.

At the new bar space, the à la carte menu will include the Mother Rucker Burger, foie gras-stuffed chicken wing, pickles and caviar service with black banana financiers and fromage blanc.

The bar program will feature cocktails, a wine selection, amaro and agave spirits along with non-alcoholic options.

"We've never wanted to be a restaurant that repeats itself," Rucker's statement continued. "This expansion feels like the next natural chapter in that journey."