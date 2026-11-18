The Delaware River Port Authority's board of commissioners approved a five-year capital program Wednesday that will invest $807.2 million for upgrades to its four bridges and the PATCO rapid transit line between South Jersey and Philadelphia, officials said.

The capital plan includes a commitment of $178.7 million in 2027 that will support major structural repairs on bridges and a variety of PATCO staton, track and equipment projects.

The Walt Whitman Bridge and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, will get a combined $255 million over the next five years for fender and pier rehabilitation. Those projects will begin with design work in 2027. The Ben Franklin Bridge will also receive $80 million for roadway improvements and rehabilitation of bridge expansion joints, with $15 million allocated in 2027.

The Commodore Barry Bridge is slated to receive $68 million to remove lead-based paint and add a protective coating to protect against steel corrosion.

The Betsy Ross Bridge will receive $10 million to repaint and preserve its structural steel.

PATCO has been allocated $35 million for track and interlocking rehabilitation. Another $5 million will go toward viaduct preservation for elevated tracks in Collingswood and Westmont. The Woodcrest Station Platform will receive $3.5 million for improvements. Other PATCO projects include a $3 million plan to address erosion and drainage along the rail line's embankments.

There are also projects to upgrade toll technology and PATCO fare collection equipment, along with money set aside for railcar maintenance and security improvements.

"Our bridges and PATCO are in great shape, and we intend to keep them that way," DRPA CEO John T. Hanson said in a statement. "Preventive maintenance and biennial inspections help us identify what needs attention. We make sure that work gets funded. That's what this capital plan is about."

DRPA most recently increased bridge tolls from New Jersey into Pennsylvania in 2024 from $5 to $6 for standard vehicles. Truck and RV tolls rose to $9 per axle (up from $7.50) and bus tolls increased to $4.50 per axle (up from $3.75). The changes marked DRPA's first toll increases since 2011. PATCO fares remained the same and have not increased since a 10% hike in 2011.

DRPA started funding its capital program in 2018 on a "pay-as-you-go" basis, using available toll revenues for improvements rather than issuing new debt. The $178.8 million budgeted for 2027 is expected to be supplemented with about $30.45 million in federal and state grants.

The board of commissioners plans to vote on DRPA's and PATCO's 2027 operating budgets at its Dec. 9 meeting.