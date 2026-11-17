The Philadelphia Parallel Parking Association will hold another street parking competition next year and could branch out with contests in other cities, organizers said Tuesday.

The PPPA was formed in May by a group of friends hoping to elevate the art of parallel parking. They rapidly organized a competition in a matter of months, partnering with the city and other local organizations to throw PPPA's first skills contest last month on Second Street at Headhouse Plaza.

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On Tuesday, the PPPA, represented by parking cone mascot Parallel Pete, said the organization is thinking bigger heading into the new year.

"The PPPA is exploring bringing competitive parallel parking to additional cities in 2027, with the goal of the top competitors from each city competing in a cross-city championship," the group wrote in an Instagram post.

Executive Director Adam Wodka said New York City and Boston are among the places he hopes to make connections to grow the competition. People and groups interested in partnering with the PPPA are invited to fill out an online form.

"We're hoping to find the best parallel parker in America," Wodka said.

Beyond holding competitions, the PPPA hopes to raise awareness of the urban etiquette surrounding parallel parking and help drivers become more confident on the road.

The PPPA's inaugural competition tested drivers' skills in three categories. Contestants had to get as close to the curb as possible, navigate a tight squeeze with the fewest possible maneuvers and overcome a barrage of distractions while parking. Mount Airy resident Mario Zucca, who competed under the name "One Shot Mar," took the top prize of a trophy and a $76 cash prize to cover a future a ticket from the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Zucca was later invited to City Council, which praised the PPPA for promoting safe streets and driver education.

Wodka said about 1,400 people attended the last month's contest and another 1,700 people watched on the PPPA's livestream. The date and location for next year's competition have not been determined.