Allegiant Airlines will debut flights this spring from Philadelphia International Airport to Destin, Florida, the beach community on the panhandle near the spot where the SS United States was sunk last week.

The airline said Tuesday the new routes will begin May 21 with introductory one-way fares starting at $49. The flights arrive at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which is about 20 miles from the coast.

The SS United States was sunk last week about 22 nautical miles off the coast of Destin Beach, becoming the world's largest artificial reef for scuba divers to explore. The historic cruise liner rests about 180 feet below the surface.

Okaloosa County purchased the ship two years ago with the goal of making it a premiere diving destination in the gulf. The ship, best known for setting the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, had been docked in South Philadelphia for nearly 30 years before it was prepared to be reefed off the Florida coast. Plans are also underway to create the land-based SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience, which will feature the ship's salvaged 65-foot-tall smoke stacks and interactive history exhibits.

The sinking of the SS United States proved to be a lengthy operation last Tuesday, taking about seven hours to fully submerge the ship and get it into position for diving tours. Officials in Okaloosa County project that the ship will generate about $10 million-$15 million in annual economic impact from tourism.

Some divers have already had a chance to swim through the ship and share footage from their explorations.

A number of charter companies are offering tour experiences to dive the SS United States, typically charging about $300 per person.

Allegiant's flights from Philadelphia to Destin can now be booked on the airline's website.