The SS United States took much longer to sink than anticipated

The SS United States sank off the Florida coast Wednesday night — much later than anticipated.

The historic ocean liner, which broke a speed record in its prime, took about four hours to fully submerge into the Gulf of Mexico. The planned sinking had been projected to take as little as 45 minutes and conclude some time Wednesday afternoon. But it did not go down until 8:59 p.m. Central time.



MORE: The SS United States once crossed the Atlantic in record time. Now, that historic voyage still stands out

Federal environmental rules prohibited crews from using explosives to sink the ship. Instead, seawater was pumped into the ship using a system once used to cool its boilers. Crews opened two valves connected to that system at 3:50 p.m. Central time, and the rest of them an hour later, Pensacola News Journal reported. Large holes also had been cut into the ship's hull and decks, and portholes were removed.

But the sinking experienced unexpected snags and took nearly five times longer than expected. Officials had moved up the sinking by a day due to inclement weather forecasts, forcing crews to prepare and sink the ship simultaneously.

The SS United States, which spent nearly 30 years docked in South Philadelphia, is set to become the world's largest artificial reef after settling on the ocean floor, about 180 feet below the surface. The ship was sunk about 22 nautical miles from the Destin Fort-Walton Beach, and is expected to become a destination for diving and fishing.

The SS United States was supposed to sink upright, but it titled on its side as it submerged under the water. If the ship landed on its side or flipped, it could be unstable for future divers, the New York Times reported.

On Wednesday, onlookers gathered in boats to witness the sinking of the ship and pay respect to its historical significance. The SS United States set the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952 and still holds the record.

Tony Giberson/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect Crews prepare to sink the SS United States on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 while boaters gather to watch.

During its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s, it carried celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, and four presidents. It even once transported the Mona Lisa painting.

It was retired in 1969. In 1996, it was docked along the Delaware Riverfront, where it spent the next 29 years. A lengthy legal conflict ensued between the ship's owner, the SS United States Conservancy, and its landlord, Penn Warehousing. Oskaloosa County, Florida purchased the ship in late 2024.

The ship departed Philadelphia in February 2025 for Mobile, Alabama, where it underwent an environmental remediation and cleaning process. Artifacts from the ship, including its funnels, radar mast and propeller, were removed and are slated to be displayed in a museum honoring its legacy.

Measuring 990 feet in length and 101 feet in width, the SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef. Its upper deck was expected to rest about 57 feet below the water surface, making the top of the ship accessible to novice divers. It's expected to attract sea creatures like tuna, marlin and swordfish.

"The SS United States has an incredible story to share with the world," Okaloosa County spokesperson Nick Tomacek said. "As the world's largest artificial reef, the SS United States will be visited by tens of thousands of people each year. It will become an incredible haven for marine life and provide countless opportunities for our tourism industry."