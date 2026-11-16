A plan to build hundreds of homes at the site of Chester County's shuttered Exton Square Mall can move forward, a judge ruled Friday, but West Whiteland Township leaders who oppose the developer's project say they intend to appeal the decision.

Abrams Realty & Development, which purchased the mall last year for $34.25 million, received a favorable ruling from Chester County Judge Sarah Black after an 11-month legal battle over the future of the 75-acre property.

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Abrams Realty submitted plans last year for a mixed-used town center with 718 new homes and revamped commercial space. The proposal was recommended for approval by West Whiteland's planning commission, but the township's Board of Supervisors rebuffed the developer over concerns about the project's size and its potential impact on the community. The proposal was submitted only two days before the township updated its zoning laws with an ordinance that caps housing density in the district that covers the mall site.

The developer filed a lawsuit appealing the township's rejection, arguing the project complies with the zoning that was in effect at the time the application was submitted. Abrams Realty claimed the rejection was politically motivated and has led to financial losses as a result of carrying the property during a period of legal limbo.

The mall, which had long been underperforming, closed in June, ending a 53-year run.

In her ruling, Black said the township "manifestly abused its discretion" and failed to provide substantial evidence that the project is not in the best interests of the community. The township cited inadequate sewer capacity, traffic concerns and potential problems for police and emergency services that would come with a large influx of new residents near the busy intersection of Routes 30 and 100.

"It is absurd to demand that Plaintiff explain why compliance with the zoning ordinance is in the best interests of the township," Black wrote in a ruling obtained by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

West Whiteland Township supervisors Brian Dunn and Rajesh Kumbhardare, who voted to reject the project last year, both said Monday they expect the legal saga to continue.

"We're pursuing our legal options," Dunn said. "The board intends to appeal the decision."

Kumbhardare said the township is now reviewing the court's ruling to assess next steps.

"I have always been, and will continue to be, a strong advocate for doing what I believe is in the best interest of our township and its residents," Kumbhardare said. "I will not hesitate to stand up and fight for our community when I believe a decision does not serve its best interests. Our residents deserve nothing less."

Abrams Realty & Development did not respond to a request for comment about the court decision. If the developer begins work at the mall, the project faces the risk of being tied up by further litigation.

Last year, Dunn and Kumbhardare told PhillyVoice they want to see the mall redeveloped with fewer homes and more high-end retail, adding that they were overwhelmed with feedback from residents opposed to the project.

Before Abrams Realty purchased the Exton Square Mall, the township had been in discussions with former owner PREIT about other redevelopment plans that included more commercial space and about 300 homes.

Abrams' proposal for the site features a 381-unit apartment building, 172 townhomes and a 165-unit building for older adults. The master plan also calls for 167,000 square feet of commercial space, 49,000 square feet of office space and a fitness and entertainment center. When the initial proposal was under consideration by the township's planning commission, Abrams Realty made tweaks that included slashing 73 townhomes and adding space for public events.

Kumbhardare said the township updated zoning in Exton's Town Center District last year to protect against too much housing density, including the possibility of existing buildings getting converted into apartments under the former zoning ordinance.

Under Abrams Realty's plan, most of the existing mall would be demolished. The Boscov's store would remain open and become part of the town center development. A new building also would be constructed for Main Line Health, which is still open at the mall next to the Macy's that closed last year.

Abrams Realty owner Peter Abrams told the Philadelphia Business Journal he's grateful for Friday's ruling.

"Justice has been served," he said. "All we want to do is to create an elite level project for the people of Chester County."