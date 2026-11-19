Holidays, understaffing, inclement weather and other issues mean that sanitation crews sometimes get behind on their routes, and trash can sit out on sidewalks for an extra day or two. During that time, residents can sometimes get penalized for those bags in front of their homes — something a new City Council bill aims to change.

The legislation, which was introduced by Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D-5th) and approved 15-0 on Thursday, offers protections for Philadelphians who receive citations after the city fails to collect bags, boxes and other waste on their designated pickup day. If the trash is left out through no fault of their own, the measure says they won't have to pay the fine or can get a refund within 60 days.

Residents can be ticketed for putting their trash and recycling out before 7 p.m. during the summer months or 5 p.m. in the winter on the evening before a collection day. Any earlier, and they can receive at least one $50 ticket — there's a specific ticket for early trash, plus one for litter on the sidewalk and one for litter on the premises. If a resident puts trash out too late for it to be picked up, they could also be ticketed for litter every day a bag gets left on the sidewalk.

However, according to Young, they're sometimes getting fined for trash on the sidewalk because the Department of Sanitation was late to pick it up. This bill makes it so that if crews failed to collect bags and other waste by 11:59 p.m. on trash day, residents don't have to pay fines issued to them.

Should a resident get ticketed incorrectly, Young said that they'll have a defense against paying the initial fine, the potential to have the ticket canceled or be able to get a refund for fees already paid within 60 days after the city determines it was an unfair citation.

"At its core, this legislation is about accountability and fairness, we expect residents to follow city rules, but the city must also be accountable to the residents for delivering services the residents pay for," Young said during Thursday's meeting. "So you cannot hold residents to a standard that the city itself fails to meet."

According to OpenDataPhilly, approximately 66,000 tickets have been issued so far in 2026 for trash being put out too early, premises not litter free or sidewalk not litter free. That's about 180 citations every day, however, the new legislation will likely only apply to a fraction of those violations.

The bill does not apply to commercial waste or private collection organized by a property owner, tenant or other party.