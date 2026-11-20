Gamers tearing through the streets of "Grand Theft Auto VI" might have noticed a familiar voice blasting through their muscle cars. It's Janelle James, and her "GTA" character is somehow even more unfiltered than Principal Ava Coleman, her role on "Abbott Elementary."

James plays Tish, host of the fictional show "She Got Assets" on The Wipe radio station. It's one of several that appear in the game, the franchise's first new release since 2013. Players also will hear Lana Del Rey (Delta Dawne of Back Country Radio), Bad Bunny (El Martillo of Cocoteo FM) and Jason Sudeikis (the man behind "The Richard Bastion Show"), among many others. But only Tish promises to teach her female audience "how to profit off the recession in your man's pants."

Tish is colorfully critical of manosphere podcasters and influencers. She interviews them on her segment "Why Men Talkin'" and consults a sex worker on businessmen's spending at the strip club to gauge the economy. Gamers have shared multiple clips from the fake show, which, as you might imagine, are incredibly NSFW.

holy shit is that janelle james (aka principal ava coleman)??? pic.twitter.com/JwLDhHeMKF — paul 🇵🇸 (@polisnotokay) November 18, 2026

In an Instagram Story, James shared that she "bullied" Rockstar Games, the makers of "Grand Theft Auto," into giving her a role in the sequel.

"Hey guys, it's very important to me that everybody knows that not only is that me, I'm not simply 'voice acting,'" the comedian wrote. "I pursued, conceptualized, pitched, scripted AND voice acted my radio show ... Rockstar didn't 'choose' me, I bullied my way to them."

James received an "additional writing by" credit on the game, which dropped Thursday. In her social media message, James said she also cast "her friends" and fellow standup comics Zainab Johnson and Liza Treyger as guests on the radio show. The "Abbott Elementary" star has been a fan of the video game series since the fourth installment, "Vice City," she added.

"Hope to catch y'all in these online streets where I will promptly kick you square in your back then put 2 in your dome. (PS5)," James wrote. "Cheers!!!"

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