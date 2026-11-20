Over the summer, Ministry of Awe President Meg Saligman came to two of her many artists with a festive request: Could they make something like the Wanamaker holiday light show that would fit the quirky Old City attraction?

Months of development and testing later, William Martin and Violet Whitney are ready to unveil their spectacular. Their take on the department store staple, on hiatus until 2028 while the building is renovated, is more conceptual and much more interactive. Martin and Whitney hope the families who miss the Wanamaker show will find similar delight in theirs. But the designers, who run the Spatial Pixel firm, aren't trying to erase or simply clone their inspiration.

"It's never about supplanting the show," Whitney said. "I think Philadelphia has so much to offer in terms of creatives and things that many artists are inspired by. So I hope, if anything, in this holiday season, you will find many other things emerging that help find new voices for Philadelphia in this next chapter."

The Ministry of Awe light show, which runs every half-hour starting Friday, is the centerpiece of the "Miracle on 3rd" holiday takeover. Repeat visitors to the museum/art space will find a totally redone lobby decked with wrapped presents, an upside down Christmas tree and crowd-sourced ornaments and decor. (For the past two months, the ministry has been asking patrons for their "trash.") Along with glowing lanterns and the building's trademark eyeball, a giant sun hangs over the space. It has a face, but visitors can project theirs onto the faux star through an interactive station.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice In recent weeks, the Ministry of Awe has asked visitors for old ornaments and other 'trash.' They're now strung along the lobby, including over the old bank vault door.

Saligman links the installation to the winter solstice, when "the light always comes after the dark."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Visitors can project their faces onto the large sun looming over the Ministry of Awe's ground floor.

Up a few more flights of tinseled and winding stairs is the light show, located in the "Heavens" gallery. The space was already outfitted with sensors that respond to touch and sound, creating unique projections on the ceiling. Now, they spit out strings of holiday lights and snow. Spectators seated on the benches along the walls play a hand in the show (literally) by waving their arms. Their motions determine where the beams of light land, how the beats pulsing through the "Nutcracker" remix sound and even the trajectory of snowballs, which ultimately crack the digital ice.

"You see the room in here change based on the energy of the people in the space," Whitney said. "Because it's almost like giving everyone control of the light switch."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice The 'Heavens' space inside the Ministry of Awe has gotten a holiday makeover.

As former architects, she and Martin were always struck by the architecture of the Wanamaker building. The Ministry of Awe, located in the former Manufacturer's National Bank, has a bit of that old world grandeur. But they were also interested in the department store's famed organ, describing the "building itself" as a musical instrument. Recreating that effect — and giving the audience control of the "many musical pieces" — became another goal. At one point during roughly 10-minute light show, participants beat drums or play string instruments, depending on their location.

In the "Heavens" space and the lobby, feather-shaped scraps of paper dot the walls and surfaces. The Ministry of Awe asked people to write what they believe are real miracles on these slips. Some are quite personal, describing recovery from medical emergencies or relief at "not inheriting my parents' mental illness." Others marvel at how "trees undress in November."

The Ministry of Awe has also expanded their gift shop offerings for the season, building out a holiday market with pieces from the over 100 artists who collaborated on the space. Through this, the attraction's first winter spectacular, Saligman and her team are making good on their pledge to be an "ever-evolving exhibit." This one lasts through Jan. 15.

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