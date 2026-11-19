Move over, Baltic Avenue: Elfreth's Alley and other city landmarks have replaced classic deeds on the new Philly edition of Monopoly.

The board game is now available for purchase through Top Trumps USA, the gaming company that created the set through a licensing deal with Hasbro. Over the past year, its developers polled the public, considered history and took secret hoagie trips to determine the properties that would represent Philadelphia. The final list of landmarks contains expected picks like Reading Terminal Market and the aforementioned alley. But other choices are guaranteed to spark debate.

For its cheesesteak square, Top Trumps USA selected Geno's Steaks over its neighbor Pat's King of Steaks or the Michelin-recognized Angelo's, Dalessandro's and Del Rossi's. Rita's reps the water ice market, while Philly Pretzel Factory is the board's soft pretzel purveyor. Drexel, Temple and La Salle universities made the cut, but not Penn, Jefferson or St. Joe's. And in a move sure to spark conspiracy theories, the object of countless city residents' ire is now a prized property. Yes, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is on the board.

Here's the entire roster, including some that are reportedly featured on Chance cards:

• Free Library of Philadelphia

• American Heritage Credit Union

• Schuylkill Banks cable-stayed bridge

• Museum of the American Revolution

• Franklin Institute

• Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

• WMMR

• Chinatown

• Italian Market Festival

• William H. Gray III 30th Street Station

• Geno's Steaks

• Victory Brewing

• Philly Pretzel Factory

• Rita's

• Urban Outfitters

• Gopuff

• Aramark

• Philadelphia Parking Authority

• Dwight D Hotel

• Philadelphia Inquirer

• Highmark Mann

• Drexel University

• La Salle University

• Temple University

• SEPTA

• Reading Terminal Market

• Schuylkill Banks boardwalk

• Rocky statue

• Joe Frazier's Gym

• Sharing Excess

• Mural Arts Philly

• Habitat for Humanity

• Visit Philadelphia

• Boathouse Row

• Independence Hall

• Philly Sports Complex

• Elfreth's Alley

Provided image/Top Trumps USA The Philly Monopoly board features spaces for Reading Terminal Market, Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Shoppers can also buy the Monopoly set at the Open House Store in Center City and a few of the places listed above. The game is currently stocked at the Museum of the American Revolution, Victory Brewing, La Salle University and Joe Frazier's Gym. It will soon arrive at Urban Outfitters, the SEPTA store, Reading Terminal Market and other featured sports.

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