The Gloucester County ice rink where Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau learned to play hockey will welcome a life-sized tribute to the brothers in the spring of 2028.

The bronze sculpture from New Jersey artist Carl LeVotch is still in the planning stages. But once it is complete, it will be installed outside the Hollydell Ice Arena, where the Gaudreau brothers played some of their earliest games. Johnny later spent 10 years in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew played four minor league seasons in the AHL and ECHL, including with the Flyers-affiliated Reading Royals, and an another in Sweden before retiring.

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The brothers were fatally struck by a car while biking in Oldsman Township in 2024. The driver, whose blood alcohol content was allegedly over the legal limit, is slated to stand trial on manslaughter charges in December.

LeVotch's rendering depicts the Gaudreaus on the ice, facing opposite directions with sticks in hand. Their jerseys bear the numbers each wore as pros — No. 13 for Johnny and No. 21 for Matthew. The statue will measure about 5 feet, 9 inches and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

LeVotch plans to begin working with three-dimensional clay and wax sketches by next month. The sculptor, who previously created tributes to boxers Joey Giardello and Jersey Joe Walcott, obtained the blessing of the late brothers' parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau.

"Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty's story," the couple said in a statement. "It's where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family. That's what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there.

"As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble and devoted to their families and everyone around them. We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John & Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on."

The piece is supported through the Gaudreau Brothers Sculpture Project, a nonprofit formed to raise funds for its completion. It is accepting donations online.

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