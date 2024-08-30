South Jersey NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother fatally struck by car while bicycling

Johnny Gaudreau, an NHL star from Salem, New Jersey, and his brother Matthew were struck and killed by a vehicle while bicycling Thursday night in Oldmans Township.

New Jersey state police said the Gaudreaus were riding along Pennsville Auburn Road when the vehicle struck them from behind while trying to pass an SUV, according to 6ABC. The brothers were in the area to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding on Friday.

The driver, Sean Higgins, 43, stayed at the scene of the crash and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, the police said per 6ABC. Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

And the hockey community woke up Friday morning devastated.



“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the Blue Jackets, who Johnny signed a seven-year contract with in 2022, said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt."

Johnny and Matthew were both products of the youth hockey scene in Philadelphia and South Jersey, having skated for the Little Flyers based in Aston, Pa., the Team Comcast junior program, and Gloucester Catholic High School.

They each moved on to Boston College, where Johnny quickly became a rising star with the nickname "Johnny Hockey" during the Eagles' run to the national championship in 2012 – playing alongside former Flyers forward Kevin Hayes. In 2014, he won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's best player.

Johnny joined the Calgary Flames, who picked him up as a prospect in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and he quickly found success as a pro, scoring in his debut late into the 2013-14 season.

The next year, Johnny was a 24-goal scorer and an All-Star. He established himself as a clear part of Calgary's core until he left in free agency for Columbus in the summer of 2022.

"Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss," the Flames said in a statement. "Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

"It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."



Said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."



Matthew played at Boston College from 2013-17, sharing the ice with Johnny during his Hobey Baker Award run in 2014. He then cycled through the minor league ranks in the AHL and ECHL over the next several seasons, which included a stint with the Flyers' ECHL-affiliated Reading Royals during the 2019-20 campaign, before stepping into coaching.

Both brothers remained deeply rooted in South Jersey throughout their careers, making an impact on the game across the area.

It never went unnoticed by the local NHL club, even though neither ever skated as Philadelphia Flyers.

“Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to our community," the Flyers said of the Gaudreau brothers in a statement. "Johnny and Matthew, as well as the entire Gaudreau family, have made a sizable difference in the lives of so many in the Philadelphia area to learning and growing to love the sport of hockey.



"Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Johnny's wife, Meredith, their children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew's wife Madeline, and the entire Gaudreau family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world.”

