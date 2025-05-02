Looking for a workout boost? Try exercising with a buddy

As an acknowledged gym rat, I observe the routines of a lot of people. There's my hardcore, early morning group that waits for the fitness center door to open at 5 a.m. Then there are the new entrants that filter in as we're working out. Some are there for a short stay never to be seen again, while others pop in and out over the months. Finally, there are those who keep their commitment and work their way into the core group like a rite of passage.

Like me, many arrive on their own, but there are also a number who come in pairs — both men and women. Whether moving among the exercise equipment and weights, hitting a treadmill or elliptical machine, you see their social interaction and support.

It's an interesting dynamic, one that got me wondering about the benefits of having a gym buddy. Does it make a difference? Can a gym buddy help you sustain your exercise regimen? Turns out, there are indeed benefits, and the science is rich on social support.

What's a 'swolemate?'

First, it's important to define the meaning of the term gym buddy, because there are contemporary twists on the traditional concept. The term "swolemate" has emerged as a contemporary label for the gym buddy. As reported in The Healthy, swole is slang for being super muscular, and swolemate often is used as a reference to a romantic couple, playing off the word "soulmate."

Swolemate also is described by some as an accountability partner that can serve as a source of motivation and encouragement to reach your fitness goals, whether at the gym, on a run, on the golf course, doing yoga, hiking or any form of physical activity. The applications are as diverse as your imagination and the interests of you and your buddy.

So, whether your relationship is romantic or simply a friendship based on your common interests in health, there's a well-developed school of thought that suggests there's a place for partners in your efforts to live a healthy lifestyle.

Now, let's look at the science.

The benefits of working out in pairs

The relationship between social support and physical activity is strong and deep within the scientific community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says social supports, like buddy systems, represent a key strategy for maintaining and increasing physical activity.

Gym attendance increases by 35% when going with a friend, according to a study published last year by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions. The researchers highlighted the motivation of study participants despite the challenges of coordinating schedules.

Gym buddies also increase the amount of exercise that people get, a study from the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom shows. When the partners are emotionally supportive, the amount of exercise increases further.

And in an early study on the impact of exercise buddies, Michigan State University found that aerobic exercise, even when a partner was virtual, motivated people to extend their workouts and increase their intensity.

Harvard paleoanthropologist Daniel Liberman, author of "Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding," looks at exercise through the lens of anthropological evidence evidence. In an interview with Business Insider, Liberman touted the benefits of an exercise buddy as a means to overcome primal instincts to avoid voluntary physical activity.

"Nothing works as effectively as exercising with friends," Liberman said. He added that an exercise buddy can provide positive reinforcement and a rewarding social experience.

How to find a gym buddy

If you've decided that a gym buddy can provide you with motivation for your exercise regime, congratulations! Step one has been accomplished. Now you need to find the right fit, and there are several ways to go about it. But before you start, consider some of the key factors that you'll need to guide your search.

What are your goals and interests? Do you want to lose weight, build your physique or just want to stretch and move your body? Are you a runner, walker or perhaps more drawn to the elliptical machine? Beyond exercise, what are some of your other lifestyle practices and ambitions? What's your level of experience with exercise and fitness centers? How much do you want to spend?

You can't find a good fit without taking the time to really consider your own lifestyle profile. Compatibility is built on understanding yourself. Reflect on your strengths, weaknesses and interests — and maybe consult your spouse — before you look for your buddy.

With your personal profile in place, consider those immediately around you with interests and schedules that align with yours. Logistics play a big part in making the buddy system work. If you are a morning person and your prospect is a notoriously late sleeper, it won't work. Again, take some time, maybe talk to some friends, colleagues or neighbors for prospects. Trial and error are part of the process. And don't discount your spouse or significant other. There are obviously some built-in synergies that can be leveraged, and it's a great way to strengthen your relationship and potentially extend your healthy behaviors to include your diet.

Beyond your immediate circle is the potential to recruit people at the gym. If you don't currently frequent a gym, find one that's close to home (that always helps) and try it for a month. Befriending a member is totally possible. I've watched guys develop friendships among the crew that they see every day. Keep in mind that when you go to the gym at your preferred time, it's the optimal time for the other guys and gals you'll see, so you've just overcome the most fundamental challenge for a gym buddy —time of your workout.

Finally, there are a whole host of apps on the market and organizations that match people looking for gym buddies. Gym Buddy and My Swolemate are just two that popped up on a quick search I did.

Regardless of the source, your buddy needs to share your level of commitment to exercise and the proposition that accountability is the purpose of the buddy system. Nobody is looking for someone to sign their name in blood, and fun and friendship are paramount, but there needs to be a balance that helps everyone reach their goals.

If it's right for you, a gym buddy, swolemate or whatever term you use, can transform your lifestyle. It's worth some serious consideration.