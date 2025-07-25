More News:

July 25, 2025

Mikie Sherrill picks Centenary University president as her lieutenant governor running mate

Rev. Dale Caldwell, whose father marched with Martin Luther King Jr., will join the Democratic ticket against Republican Jack Ciattarelli in November's gubernatorial election in New Jersey.

By Dana DiFilippo, New Jersey Monitor
2025 Election Democrats
Sherrill caldwell Michael Karas-Daily Record; USA TODAY NETWORK/Tanya Breen; USA TODAY NETWORK

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, left, chose Rev. Dale Caldwell, president of Centenary University and a pastor, as her lieutenant governor candidate in New Jersey's governor race. In November's election, they will run against Republican Jack Ciattarelli and his running mate, Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee in the New Jersey governor's race, announced Friday that she has picked the Rev. Dale Caldwell, the president of Centenary University in Hackettstown, to be her running mate in the fall.

Caldwell, who lives in New Brunswick and served on its school board for 26 years, is also a pastor at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield. His father was the late Rev. Gilbert Caldwell, a civil rights pioneer who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sherrill's announcement comes two days after Jack Ciattarelli, a former Assemblyman and the GOP nominee in the race, announced his own pick for lieutenant governor — Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon.

Sherrill's opposition to President Donald Trump has been a cornerstone of her campaign, and she wasted no time in looping Caldwell into that message, saying they both are committed to "challenging the status quo."

"As Jack Ciattarelli is committed to Trump, Dale and I are committed to New Jersey, and I can't wait to hit the campaign trail with Dale this Saturday," Sherrill said in a statement.

She added: "Dale is the son of civil rights leaders who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma — and he's followed in his parents' footsteps and he has always been a voice for the voiceless."

Caldwell said he has dedicated his life to public service to his church, students, and community. He echoed Sherrill's anti-Trump warning.

"While we will be a voice for the people, Jack Ciattarelli will be a voice for Trump and the MAGA movement that is costing New Jersey our wallets and our freedoms," Caldwell said in a statement.

Caldwell became Centenary University's president in 2023 and is the first Black president of the private, Methodist university, which has an enrollment of over 1,000 students.

He's a Princeton, Penn, and Seton Hall graduate who was a former deputy commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com.

Dana DiFilippo, New Jersey Monitor

Read more 2025 Election Democrats New Jersey Elections Jack Ciattarelli Dale Caldwell Jim Gannon Mikie Sherrill Trenton Democrats Governor

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice1

Summer lasts a little longer in this beloved beach town

Just In

Must Read

Holiday

Christmas light show, Dickens Village will return to Wanamaker Building

Macy's light show dickens return

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this weekend

Limited - Peddler's Village

Men's Health

Many young adults say they value health over wealth, and older generations should encourage this pursuit

Young Men Health Wealth

Movies

Why was this famous scene in 'Dressed to Kill" shot in Philly, not NYC

Dressed to Kill

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Christmas in July and Rocky tours

Shakespeare Clark Park

Phillies

Bryce Harper's red-hot stretch has come at perfect time for Phillies

Harper 7.23.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved