Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott to headline Philly's Fourth of July concert

Christiana Aguilera is joining some of Philadelphia's biggest stars to celebrate America's 250th birthday at the city's Fourth of July concert.

Aguilera, who grew up outside Pittsburgh, is headlining Wawa Welcome America alongside Jill Scott, one of several Philly artists set to perform at the free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The others include the Roots, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kathy Sledge and State Property.

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The concert lineup also includes the British singer Seal and the New York rock group Infinity Song. Fireworks follow the concert's conclusion.

Actress Wanda Sykes is hosting the event, and influencers Gillie Da King and Wallo 267 are slated to appear on stage. Several Philly sports legends and other celebrities also are expected to attend.

Additional performers will be announced ahead of the show, city officials said Thursday. Doors to the event open at 3 p.m.

The Wawa Welcome America concert draws thousands of people to the Parkway each year to celebrate the Fourth of July. But this year's event is particularly noteworthy, because Philly is taking center stage as the United States celebrates 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The city's festivities also include a semiquincentennial parade from Independence Hall to Logan Circle on July 3. It features marching bands, floats, military personnel and representatives from every state, territory and Washington, D.C.

Also that day, Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova University graduate, is accepting the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center. He is giving his speech from the Vatican, but it is being broadcast on Independence Mall. That evening, the Philly Pops and Idina Menzel is performing in Old City.

On July 4, a "celebration of freedom" is being held at Independence Mall, though details have not yet been announced. At 4 p.m., Philly's final World Cup match takes place at Lincoln Financial Field.