Pope Leo XIV to deliver speech on America's founding ideals as part of Philly's July 4th celebrations

Pope Leo XIV will deliver remarks from the Vatican as part of Philadelphia's celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The National Constitution Center is awarding its Liberty Medal to Leo, the first pope born in the United States. Leo will accept the award in a speech delivered from the Vatican on Friday, July 3. His speech will be broadcast live on Independence Mall.

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Leo's address is part of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival that starts June 19 and concludes with a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The headliners to the concert have not been announced.

Philadelphia is spending upwards of $120 million on events to mark the nation's milestone in the birthplace of American democracy. The city expects to generate more than $1 billion from the full slate of events this spring and summer, including the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game.

Pope Leo will outline how America's founding principles, including the freedoms of religion, thought and expression, resonate around the world, the Constitution Center said.

"As the first American pope, he brings to the global stage a perspective shaped by the American tradition of pluralism and religious freedom," Vince Stango, interim president and CEO of the Constitution Center, said during a press conference Monday morning. "And here in Philadelphia, we take particular pride in his connection to Villanova University."

The Liberty Medal was established by the Philadelphia Foundation in 1988 and has been administered by the Constitution Center since 2006. Past recipients include Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. John McCain, Muhammad Ali, Mikhail Gorbachev and Nelson Mandela.

"He is a wonderful, gentle, humble and spiritual man of God who is a true gift to everyone," said Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Perez. "He's a pastor, not just for Catholics, but for every person in the world. He's a man of deep faith and extraordinary intellectual ability who understands the rich diversity of the global community. He is also a problem-solver who comprehends the complex challenges of our world."

Also on July 3, Philadelphia will hold the nation's largest semiquincentennial parade. The route starts at Independence Hall, continues to City Hall and ends with a loop around Logan Circle. More than 50 marching bands will perform amid a series of floats and military units. Later that evening, the annual Pops on Independence performance will return to Independence Mall with live orchestral music and a performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel.

The parade will feature representation from all 50 states, U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. Miss America state title holders, historical reenacters, stilt walkers and circus troupes from throughout the country will be on the parade route. Among the floats will be a 20-by-40-foot Declaration of Independence.

A celebration of freedom also will take place at Independence Mall on July 4.

New events planned for Wawa Welcome America this year include the three-day Philly Fair 250 from June 20 through June 22. The event, held in the 700-acre Centennial District of West Fairmount Park, will allow visitors to take hot air balloon rides with views of the city's skyline and try out a trapeze playground. There also will be 13 food trucks representing each of the original colonies and a life-sized replica Liberty Bell.

During the Welcome America Festival, nearly 50 museums in Philadelphia will offer visitors free admission, including the Constitution Center and the Independence Seaport Museum.

The concert on the Parkway is one of several musical events and six separate fireworks displays planned for Wawa Welcome America.

The Dell Music Center in East Fairmount Park will hold a celebration of Black music with performances and fireworks on June 25, headlined by Eve. Smith Memorial Playground will host the Kidchella concert for children, including games and food, on June 26. And on June 27, a patriotic concert and fireworks display will be held on the Delaware River waterfront. The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus also will perform July 2 at Independence National Historical Park, with a headline performance from Queen Latifah.