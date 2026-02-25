Philly could see up to $4 back for every $1 spent on 2026 events, controller says

Philadelphia could see a huge return on investment for hosting a string of events that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A new report from the City Controller Christy Brady's office predicts the city will see up to $4 back for every $1 spent — making $1.3 billion to $2.5 billion off of the festivities while spending $620 million for airport upgrades and event planning.

In addition to celebrations surrounding the country's birthday, the Philadelphia area will host first- and second-round games for the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field and MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

"While this may be a huge attraction this summer and this year, we want to continue to bring people in and have tourism dollars coming in," Brady said. "All the money that will be generated from these events, this is going to be a huge year for the city."

Philadelphia's spending includes $120 million for beautification, public safety and staffing for special events. City officials have already announced plans to use $11.5 million of those funds on murals, graffiti removal and flower beds. There is also money allocated for a five-week World Cup fan festival at Lemon Hill.

The other $500 million is for upgrades to the Philadelphia International Airport, which includes new exits and murals, added signage, and renovated waiting areas and restrooms.

In 2023, the latest year mentioned in the report, the airport supported more than 49,000 jobs and generated $9.8 billion in economic activity. Since then, air travel has only increased. In each of the past two years, more than 30 million people flew through Philly terminals, which the airport said was the first time that it saw that kind of activity in consecutive years since 2018 and 2019.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau reportedly said it expects the upcoming events to bring 1 million people to the area, and both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times named Philadelphia a top destination for 2026.

As for international travelers, though, President Donald Trump's tariffs and immigration policies could be impacting decisions to come to Philly for the World Cup or any of the other events this summer. In 2025, the city saw a 14% drop in foreign tourists, which equated to about 170,000 people, Axios Philly reported.