More Events:

March 11, 2026

9th Annual Philly Theatre Week will bring nearly 50 pay-what-you-can shows to stages across the region

The festival runs April 23 through May 3 and features live performances, workshops and special events.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Theatre Performances
Pirates of Penzance Pirates - Jack Ingram.jpg Provided Courtesy/Jack Ingram

Philly Theatre Week returns April 23 through May 3 with performances, workshops and events at venues across the Greater Philadelphia region. (Pictured above: The Pirates of Penzance)

Philadelphia’s theater scene will take center stage this spring as Philly Theatre Week returns for its ninth year.

Running April 23 through May 3, the festival organized by Theatre Philadelphia will feature nearly 50 performances, workshops and special events at venues across the Greater Philadelphia region.

The event functions much like Restaurant Week for theater, inviting audiences to sample a wide range of productions with pay-what-you-can ticket options. The lineup spans everything from classic plays and opera to new works, improv, circus arts and family-friendly performances.

Participating organizations include established companies such as 1812 Productions, Quintessence Theatre Group and Philadelphia Theatre Company, along with dozens of independent artists and smaller theater groups from across the region.

Several venues will host multiple events throughout the week, making it possible to spend an entire afternoon or evening moving between performances in one location. Sawubona Creativity Project in South Philadelphia will present more than 10 programs, while Studio 34 in West Philadelphia will host a slate of performances and workshops during the festival.

The celebration begins with a preview event April 15 at Temple Performing Arts Center, where audiences can catch short performances and sneak peeks from participating companies ahead of the festival.

The full schedule and ticket reservations will be available starting March 23 here

2026 Philly Theatre Week

April 23-May 3
Various venues
Philadelphia, PA
Pay-what-you-can

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

