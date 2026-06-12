Philly to open 63 public pools this summer to help residents beat the heat

This summer, Philadelphia plans to open 63 public pools — four more than it did last year.

Facilities will open on a rolling basis, starting Friday with the John B. Kelly Pool in Fairmount Park. City officials have not yet released the full opening schedule but said all the pools will be in operation by July 6.

All 63 pools will offer swim lessons for children who are enrolled in Parks & Recreation summer camps, and free lessons for non-campers will be available at certain locations.

Officials announced the first week of openings Friday:

Friday, June 12

• Hunting Park Pool at 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave.

• Kelly Pool at 4231 Lansdowne Dr.

Saturday, June 13

• Max Myers Pool at 1601 Hellerman St.

• Sacks Pool at 400 Washington Ave.

Sunday, June 14

• Gathers Pool at 2501-19 W. Diamond St.

• Bridesburg Pool at 4625 Richmond St.

Monday, June 15

• Marian Anderson Pool at 740 S. 17th St

• Lackman Pool at 1101 Bartlett St.

Tuesday, June 16

• Tiffany Fletcher Pool at 743-81 N. 48th St.

• Schmidt Pool at 113 W. Ontario St.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials on Friday — one day after the last day of classes at city public schools — marked the occasion by participating in the annual "first jump" alongside local kids at Kelly Pool.

"Pools are doing more than just beating the heat," Parker said. "They create opportunities for young people to stay active, build friendships and, quite frankly, learn new skills."

A $70 million renovation project will keep seven pools closed this summer: Lonnie Cohen Recreation Center, Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, Vogt Recreation Center, Feltonville Recreation Center, McVeigh Recreation Center, Lawncrest Recreation Center and Cherashore Recreation Center. The Lawncrest renovation includes the construction of a $6 million pool and pool house, and crews will build a $4 million replacement pool at Lonnie Cohen.

Civic organization Tiny WPA said it's planning improvements at several other pools as well, including Kelly Pool.

The rolled openings are typically due to the need for lifeguards at community pools. In February, officials again said they would offer end-of-summer bonuses to interested parties who applied by March or April and worked a certain amount of hours. Parks & Rec started offering the bonuses in 2023 after a staffing shortage in 2022, which meant only 50 pools open that summer.

Parks & Rec Commissioner Susan Slawson said the city is still hiring lifeguards as of Friday. Pay starts at $16.85 and goes up to $18, with free training and certifications for people ages 16 to 24.

For those who can't make it to a pool, Parks & Rec also operates approximately 100 spraygrounds and splash pads across the city.

The pool kickoff comes amidst a massive heat wave which has overtaken the region. The National Weather Service issued a warning Friday morning which said temperatures with the heat index could reach as high as 103 degrees, and city officials declared a Heat Health Emergency. Much of Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey is in a moderate to extreme drought. However, thunderstorms are supposed to hit the area Friday night which will help cool things off and reduce humidity.