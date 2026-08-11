Ellen Yin aims to bring the 'ritual and community' of Italian cafes to Philly

James Beard Award winner Ellen Yin's newest venture in Rittenhouse is an ode to the neighborhood wine bars and cafes she visited in Milan and Venice.

"People stop in for espresso in the morning, return for a quick snack or lunch, and gather again in the evening over aperitivi and cicchetti," Yin said of her Italian inspirations. "We wanted to bring that same sense of ritual and community to Philadelphia."

Nestled next to Uchi Sushi, Bar Cicci (pronounced CHEE-Chee) will open Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1620 Sansom Street. The name comes from the plural of the Italian word Ciccio, which loosely translates to "little ones" or "little bites."

The daytime menu will feature espresso and a seasonal rotation of croissants, bread, salads, finger foods and flatbreads.

In the evening, the space will transition to serving negronis, martinis and Italian wines as well as a daily changing lineup of cicchetti, freshly sliced meats and cheeses and Italian-inspired desserts like zabaglione, tiramisu and sorbetto.

To plan for the restaurant, Yin traveled to Milan and Venice with members of her High Street Hospitality Group, including Bar Cicci head chef Christina McKeough.

Ed Newton/Provided Image Ellen Yin will open Bar Cicci in Rittenhouse on Aug. 18, specializing in pastries, espresso and Italian-inspired appetizers.

"Bar Cicci is a concept that's been taking shape for a long time, rooted in my love of the everyday rituals and hospitality I've experienced throughout Milan and Venice," Yin said. "With each trip, I found myself drawn to the neighborhood cafes and bacari that feel so deeply woven into daily life. ... We hope Bar Cicci serves as a third space for people to relax and enjoy a snack or beverage."

Compared with Yin's other restaurants — a.kitchen + bar, Fork, High Street, the Bread Room and the Wonton Project — Bar Cicci provides a more intimate setting. The 600-square-foot space has seating for just 30 guests who will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Its aesthetic is inspired by Milan designs in the 1960s with flower-shaped tiling on the floor, vintage fashion sketches on the walls and warm orange and navy blue colors. Yin said the staff will aim to curate the "warmth and sociability" that's common in Italian bars by hand-crafting cocktails and preparing sandwiches from behind the counter.

"While our other restaurants are centered around a more traditional dining experience, Bar Cicci is intentionally more casual and fluid," she said. "... The hope is that Bar Cicci becomes a space where the ritual of slowing down and connecting is celebrated."

Bar Cicci will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.