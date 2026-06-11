FIFA Fan Festival Day 1: Live updates from the kickoff to the monthlong World Cup event in Lemon Hill

The World Cup's opening match is Thursday afternoon in Mexico City, but thousands of spectators packed into Lemon Hill for the kickoff of the FIFA Fan Festival, a monthlong soccer celebration that is one of the first tests of the city’s preparedness for its busy summer lineup that includes events for America's 250th anniversary and the MLB All-Star Game.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organizers, said registration numbers have indicated significant interest in the free watch parties, which began with Thursday's 3 p.m. game between Mexico and South Africa. Massive screens are displayed to show most matches, local vendors and food trucks are set up around the grounds and multiple live music performances are scheduled, including "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi on opening night.

Even though Philadelphia is hosting only six matches at Lincoln Financial Field, the festival will be running for all 39 days of the tournament — opening its gates one hour before the start of the first match each day and closing one hour after the conclusion of the final match being shown. (Some late-night matches will not be shown). The park can hold roughly 15,000 attendees, who will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis after registering online.

We are attending the FIFA Fan Festival on Thursday to give soccer fans an inside look at what to expect from the free event — from riding SEPTA to hitting up vendors to watching the matches. Check back throughout the day for live updates from Lemon Hill.

12:58: I left from my apartment in Point Breeze, which is about a 3-mile walk and 4 mile-drive to Lemon Hill. According to Google Maps, public transit would take just under an hour, walking would take 70 minutes and driving would take 20 minutes.

Considering parking in the area is being heavily restricted, I tested how prepared SEPTA really is for this event.

SEPTA is boosting its service on the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line and bus routes 32 and 48, which pass through the East Fairmount Park area. The tourism bus service Philly PHLASH also added a stop to its Downtown Loop at Pennsylvania and Fairmount avenues, about a 10-minute walk to Lemon Hill.

I made it on the surprisingly clean 32. Three SEPTA employees stepped on the bus to sweep the floors before sending us on our way. No sign of soccer fans yet, though the 90-degree heat may deter people from waiting outside for the bus.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Ximena Suarez, 38, from Mexico City, rides a SEPTA bus on route to the FIFA Fan Festival, which is showing the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday afternoon.



1:07 p.m.: I stand corrected. Ximena Suarez, 38, from Mexico City hops aboard the bus sporting a Mexico jersey and is heading to the festival.

She’s been staying at an apartment in East Passyunk for three weeks with her partner, who she has tickets with to see the match at the Linc on July 4. Even though the World Cup has games in her hometown, Suarez said she’s excited to experience the tournament from Philadelphia.

“I’m looking for some connection with people who are also rooting for Mexico and (the festival) seems like a cool place to be,” she said. “Everyone has been super welcoming. The city is super beautiful. There’s plenty to do and it’s really interesting to learn the history of the U.S. You have a great city.”

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Mayor Cherelle Parker attends the opening day of the FIFA Fan Festival.



1:58 p.m.: After about a 40-minute SEPTA trip, I am greeted by hundreds of fans waiting to get into the festival grounds. Most are chanting for El Tri, Philadelphia and Mayor Cherelle Parker, who is in attendance holding a Mexico flag and a fan to beat the heat — and of course she's leading an Eagles chant.

Molly McVety/for PhillyVoice Molly McVety/for PhillyVoice Soccer fans wait in line to get through security ahead of the opening World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa.



2:59 p.m.: The security line rush has mostly subsided and people are beginning to make their way to their pick of the many seating areas available.

Security guards estimated that it took around 40 minutes to clear a wave of around 200 people and have already had their hands full confiscating prohibited items. The bag policy is pretty lax. There are no size or transparency requirements, but everything is subject to search.

Here are just a few of the belongings that aren’t allowed inside the fairgrounds: Metal or glass bottles; aerosols (including vapes and sunscreen); cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, selfie sticks or drones; items with poles like flags or umbrellas (flags without a pole are fine); protective gear like helmets, padded vests, corsets or chains; outside food/drink; hard bags or coolers.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Mexico fans celebrate after forward Julián Quiñones scores against South Africa for the first goal of this year's World Cup.



3:10 p.m.: Mexico forward Julián Quiñones scores the first goal of the World Cup at the nine-minute mark to take an early lead over South Africa in the opener.

Nobody had to be watching the screens to know there was a goal as loud cheers erupted throughout the grounds.

Suzanna Beteta, 28, and Mateo Perez, 23, came from Cape May and are staying in South Philly with a friend. They got to the fan festival two hours early to cheer on Mexico.

Perez said the go-ahead goal gave him “immediate chills.”

“It’s called the world’s biggest game for a reason,” he said. “The experience is once in a lifetime and you can really feel the vibe. … And we’re just getting started”

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Pat’s King of Steaks has a booth in Lemon Hill.



3:35 p.m.: Event organizers have touted the theme of “Welcoming the World with Philly Phlavor.”

There are no citywide specials in sight yet, but from the “Philly Pretzel” stand to a Pat’s King of Steaks booth, there is no shortage of Philly-themed food options as long as you're comfortable shelling out $24 for a cheesesteak.

Dasani waters are sold at almost every vendor for $5 and there are a number of free water-filling stations set up around the site. A Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream stand has seen some of the longest lines thanks to the unrelenting heat and humidity.

Many attendees are taking advantage of the Michelob Ultra and Casamigos tents, Orchard Beer Garden and other bars to either get some shade or an ice cold beer.

Standing with two of her friends on the main lawn of the festival, Madison Young kept it simple when asked about her goal for the day.

“I’m just here to drink and hang out,” she said.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Soccer fans look for some shade during a hot day at the FIFA Fan Festival.



4:00 p.m.: To their credit, whoever designed the layout of the grounds had the foresight to sprinkle around lots of picnic tables and benches to accommodate the crowds, but with the 93-degree sun beating down, people have had to get creative to stay cool.

The Michelob Ultra tent is giving away hand fans, which people can be seen futilely waving in their faces. Some other tents are set up with fans that spray a light mist of water, but the relief they provide seems to be minimal.

Instead, people are seeking shelter under the shade of trees and shifting their positions with the sun to still get a glimpse of the big screen.