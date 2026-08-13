PPA expands Center City's curbside loading zones, citing improved traffic flow

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is creating more curbside loading space in Center City as part of its plan to designate blocks where vehicles can temporarily stop and pay for the time using an app.

Since debuting the smart loading zones on 22 blocks of Chestnut, Sansom and Walnut streets in May 2025, PPA says there have been noticeable improvements in traffic speeds. Chestnut Street has a had a 28% increase in traffic speed on the blocks where it has loading zones and traffic is moving 32% faster on Walnut Street, according to data from a PPA-commissioned study.

PPA said it's expanding the program to an additional 30 blocks in Center City, including parts of Market Street and sections of 3rd and 16th streets. Below is an updated interactive map.

Smart loading zones are primarily meant to give commercial drivers places to stop instead of double parking and blocking traffic. Drivers have to register with the CurbPass app, where they submit the block they're stopping at and get charged at a rate of 10 cents per minute for up to an hour.

Curbsides in the program are monitored by cameras through a partnership with technology firm Automotus. A three-minute grace period is given for quick deliveries and stops, but if a vehicle exceeds that time without paying or stays beyond the allotted hour, the driver is hit with a $51 fine.

Regular drivers also are allowed to register for CurbPass and are being encouraged to do so as more of Center City becomes part of PPA's program. A brief stop in a loading zone will now be monitored by a camera that triggers automatic tickets, rather than enforcement by PPA officers.

Since the program started, about 41,100 personal accounts have been registered with CurbPass and another 8,000 vehicles are signed up with fleet accounts, PPA said. There has a been a 51% compliance rate with the loading zones, the study found, and among those who received violations, 78% did not get more than one citation.

On the 22 blocks where smart loading zones started, PPA says the program has created curb space for an addition 730 vehicles per day as more cars move on and off the street sides.

"Our initial Smart Loading Zone pilot clearly demonstrates that camera technology works and has significantly improved traffic flow on two of our most congested arteries," PPA acting executive director Gabe Roberts said in a statement. "We are making substantial progress in our effort to reduce congestion on Center City streets, which in turn improves public safety and the quality of life in Philadelphia."