Cancer patients are waiting longer to start treatment than they did a decade ago, study finds

Cancer patients are having to wait longer to start treatment after being diagnosed, according to a new study.

The research, published Wednesday, found the average wait time between diagnosis and first-course treatment for six types of cancer increased by roughly two weeks between 2012 and 2023. Possible reasons for longer waits include growing physician shortages, the often lengthy prior authorization process and complexity of treatment, the researchers said.

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"What was striking was the consistency," Tim Donahue, the study's senior author and a surgical oncologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told STAT. "Across every cancer we studied, patients are waiting longer today than they were a decade ago."

The researchers analyzed data for more than 2.7 million patients in the National Cancer Database. These patients were eligible for surgery when they were diagnosed and had one to three of the six cancer types — breast, colon, lung, gastric, pancreas and esophageal cancer.

Over the course of the 11-year study period, wait times to start cancer treatment rose as follows: