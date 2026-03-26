Philly PHLASH adds new bus stops for busy 2026 tourist season

Philly PHLASH, the bus service that takes tourists to the city's many attractions, has added three stops in preparation of the influx of visitors Philly expects this summer.

The purple PHLASH buses resume service Friday. Its Downtown Loop now includes a stop in the Fashion District, at Ninth and Market streets, and its West Loop has added stops at 30th Street Station and the Mütter Museum.

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PHLASH buses stop at 19 attractions, including Independence Hall, Elfreth's Alley, Reading Terminal Market and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Downtown Loop includes a stop at Pennsylvania and Fairmount avenues, about a 10-minute walk to Lemon Hill. Lemon Hill is hosting the FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup.

The West Loop also includes stops at the Philadelphia Zoo and the Please Touch Museum. Buses depart on this loop from LOVE Park at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Downtown Loop also is accessible at LOVE Park.

Through Sunday, May 24, PHLASH buses will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Daily service begins May 25. Detours and delays will be posted on the PHLASH website.

Daily passes cost $5 per passenger or $15 for a family of up to two adults and two children. Two-day passes cost $9 per passenger and allow for unlimited boarding.

Passes can be purchased online or on buses with exact cash. Passes also can be purchased at the Independence Visitor Center, City Hall Visitor Center, LOVE Park Visitor Center, Parkway Visitor Center and Rocky Shop, Philly Pride Visitor Center and Betsy Ross House.

Children under 4, seniors over 65 and SEPTA Pass or Key holders ride for free. Passes can be used for discounted daily rates at five Philadelphia Parking Authority garages.

"The PHLASH is an incredible way for visitors to do and see more when they come to Philadelphia," Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, said in a statement. "There are more than 26 major hotels along the PHLASH route and we are thrilled to welcome tourists aboard the PHLASH to explore more of the City of Brotherly Love."

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau expects the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and America's 250th birthday celebrations to bring 1 million people to the city this summer. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times each have named Philadelphia a top destination this year.