Philly Salvage agrees to pay customers for restoration work it never completed before closing in 2023

Philadelphia Salvage has agreed to pay back customers over $20,000 in deposits it accepted for work that was never completed.

This agreement is part of the settlement the shuttered restoration business reached with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which filed a lawsuit in December against Philly Salvage, LLC and its owner Christopher Stock. As court documents detail, the business accepted numerous advance payments from customers seeking restoration of home items like antique doors, furniture and windows and then failed to deliver the promised services.

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In some cases, Philly Salvage also ignored customer queries about the contracted work or did not return the items within the agreed-upon timeframe. The company then announced in September 2023 that it was closing in a message posted to its website, which promised to return all items in "their current condition," court documents say. Some customers never received refunds.

Those refunds total at least $20,423, which the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas has ordered the company to pay back. The attorney general's office will allocate the funds based on customer complaints filed with the state. The settlement stipulates that Philly Salvage and Stock may have to pay additional restitution to consumers who have not yet lodged complaints.

They are also barred from conducting any future business related to houseware restoration, or accepting down payments or deposits for services that have not yet been completed.

"This settlement will help recoup costs for consumers who paid significant sums to restore cherished heirloom and antique items," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "I encourage anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Philadelphia Salvage to contact my office as soon as possible to be considered for restitution."

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