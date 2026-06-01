FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill to kick off with performance by 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi

The FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill will kick off festivities with a free performance from Luis Fonsi after the World Cup's opening match on Thursday, June 11.

The six-time Latin Grammy Award winner behind the 2017 hit "Despacito" will take the stage in East Fairmount Park following the conclusion of the tournament’s first match between South Africa and Mexico, which starts at 3 p.m.

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“It’s an honor to be part of the opening celebration for the FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia and to perform for fans on such a historic day,” Fonsi said in a statement. “Fútbol and music both have a unique power to bring people together and celebrating that spirit with fans from Philadelphia and around the world is something very special.”

The 39-day FIFA Fan Festival, a free event in East Fairmount Park, will feature World Cup watch parties, live music, local vendors and fan activities. Fonsi is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m. and perform for roughly one hour, said Michael DelBene, executive producer of FIFA Fan Festival.

Everett Jackson, a Philadelphia-based artist and radio host for Q102 who performs under the name Mr. Hollywood DJ, was announced as the resident DJ and host for the festival last week.

DelBene called Fonsi an "easy choice" as a headlining artist due to his international fame and energetic sets.

"Luis Fonsi is a global name, but he's not the last big artist that we're going to announce," he said. "There's going to be a lineup of local performers on this global stage. There will be daily performances every day. ... This is just the first of many announcements that are coming about our entertainment program."

Online registration is required to enter the grounds and the park’s capacity is capped at roughly 15,000 people who will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis. If capacity is reached, security will hold people outside the doors until crowds thin out.

"We will make sure we don't keep people waiting if we don't need to," DelBene said. "Our job is to get people inside. ... It's really a free-floating, free-roaming environment. It's come and go as you please."

Festival hours are contingent on the daily match times and will be open to the public one hour before kickoffs. DelBene could not disclose the amount of people who have registered for the festival so far, but said that interest is high.

"What we have seen since we've rolled out the registration platform is that Philly is ready for the World Cup," he said. "We're cautiously optimistic that people are going to turn out. ... Truly, the world is invited to this fan festival and it's 100 percent free. So come on out and party with us."

Event organizers are urging attendees to utilize public transit or ride-hailing services to attend the event. SEPTA said it will increase service on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines and bus routes 32 and 48, which run near the Lemon Hill area.

Additional travel restrictions are in place around the area to ease the flow of pedestrian traffic into the event. Residents who live near Fairmount, Spring Garden and Brewerytown are also required to apply for temporary residential permits to park near the area.

Water, restrooms, maps and visitor information will be available at six pop-up visitor centers at City Hall, LOVE Park, Eakins Oval, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Sister Cities Park and the Lloyd Hall recreation center. Fans can receive weather, safety and event alerts from the city by texting "CUPPHL" to 888-777.