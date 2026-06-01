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June 01, 2026

19-year-old man killed during shootout involving U-Haul van near Temple University

The man was among a group of people that opened fire from the rented vehicle at 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
U-Haul shooting Philadelphia Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot during gunfire exchanged at a house party near Temple University on Sunday night. Police say he was among a group of people in a rented U-Haul van that opened fire on the party.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night during gunfire exchanged at a house party near Temple University.

The man was among a group of people in a U-Haul van that opened fire on the party near 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 11:15 p.m., NBC10 reported.

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The 19-year-old man was taken in the U-Haul to Temple University Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Four other people in the rented U-Haul — ages 16, 17, 18 and 19 — were taken into custody.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the man who was killed or those taken into custody.

The city's gunshot detection system picked up 25 to 30 shots, and officers found 25 bullet shell casings at the scene of the shooting. There were bullet holes in the rented van, 6ABC reported.

"The entire house party looked like they were young adults or juveniles, teenagers," Police Inspector D.F. Pace told 6ABC. "As officers attempted to investigate, they encountered numerous young people who were somewhat combative and preventing officers from properly investigating the scene, some of them getting physical with the officers."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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