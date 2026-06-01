Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: TE Eli Stowers

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for second-round tight end Eli Stowers.



EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon

Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He originally enrolled at Texas A&M as a quarterback, transferred to New Mexico where he transitioned to tight end, and then to Vanderbilt. His career stats:

Eli Stowers Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 Texas A&M (QB) 0 0 0.0 0 2022 Texas A&M (QB) 0 0 0.0 0 2023 New Mexico State (TE) 35 366 10.5 2 2024 Vanderbilt (TE) 49 638 13.0 5 2025 Vanderbilt (TE) 62 769 12.4 4



Vanderbilt lined up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he has the ball in his hands, Stowers can get yards after the catch using his speed, or by dragging DBs. Highlight reel:

But what Stowers is really known for is the absolute show he put on at the NFL Combine, where he broke records for his vertical leap (45 1/2") and broad jump (135"). He also ran a 4.51 40. He is undersized at 6'4, 239, but he is an elite athlete.

The downside is that Stowers is probably more of a big receiver at this point. He will have to become a better blocker to become a more well-rounded tight end in the NFL.

The player Stowers reminds me of is former Titans, Rams, Packers, Raiders, Saints, and Chargers tight end Jared Cook.

Cook had a long, 13-year career during which he amassed 553 catches for 7237 yards and 45 TDs. Like Stowers, Cook was a lighter player in need of refinement coming out of college, but he possessed exceptional athleticism:

A comparison:

Measureables Eli Stowers Jared Cook Height 6'4 6'5 Weight 239 246 40 time 4.51 4.49 Vertical jump 45 1/2" 41" Broad jump 135" 123"



Cook's NFL career got off to a slow start. He had 74 receiving yards his rookie season, and then 361 yards his second season before a breakout third season when he had 49 catches for 759 yards. Similarly, we're projecting that Stowers will not be very productive as a rookie, and his development could take some time.

But as you can see in this highlight reel from one of Cook's later seasons, he was a run-after-catch force between the 20's, and a weapon against smaller DBs in the red zone.

It might take some time, but Stowers can be the same type of weapon for the Eagles.