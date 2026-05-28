Jason Kelce races around NASCAR track and tries to hit a 100-mph fastball in new YouTube series

Jason Kelce will put his athleticism to the test in a new mini-series premiering on YouTube next week.

“Kelce Versus” will show the former Eagles center returning to rookie status as he attempts to race around a NASCAR track, hit a 100-mph fastball and dunk a basketball. The first episode will debut Thursday, June 4.

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The 13-year NFL veteran said in a statement that the inspiration of the show came from a longing for the spirit of competition that playing football provided for him and a desire to exert his drive in other athletic pursuits.

“I miss playing, but I also miss competing, I miss improving, I miss trying to be the best in the world at something and competing against others who are trying to do the same,” Kelce said in a statement. “... So, now that I have more time, I’ve decided to take this energy and passion, and see what it can do in other sports.”

“I will undoubtedly lose many battles in this venture,” Kelce said. “But losing is not something to be feared, it’s how we learn best.”

A trailer for the series premiere shows Kelce speeding around the Charlotte Motor Speedway and joining the pit crew for professional driver Corey Day. He also spends time with the Hendrick Motorsports racing team to see what kind of behind-the-scenes training drivers undergo.

The series will be produced by Kelce's Wooderboy Productions and Wondery, the podcast network behind he and his brother's "New Heights" show.

New episodes will be available on Kelce's YouTube channel.

“I will undoubtedly lose many battles in this venture,” Kelce said. “But losing is not something to be feared, it’s how we learn best.”