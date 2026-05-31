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May 31, 2026

The Franklin Institute will kick off summer with a dance party on its front steps

The June 20 event also features giant bubble demonstrations, solar viewing, a live weather show and activities with the Philadelphia Union.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Block Party Summer
TFI Summer Block Party Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Franklin Institute's Summer Block Party will feature science activities, live entertainment and family-friendly programming.

The Franklin Institute will celebrate the start of summer with a block party featuring science activities, live entertainment and family-friendly programming on June 20.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature programming on the museum's front steps, in the atrium and throughout the building.

Attendees can take part in soccer-themed science activities with the Philadelphia Union, exploring concepts like force, motion and reaction time through hands-on challenges. Select Union players and mascot Phang also are expected to attend.

NBC10 meteorologist Justin Godynick will host a live weather science show that explores how storms form. DJ Ben Arsenal will lead a dance party on The Franklin Institute's front steps.

Other activities include telescope-assisted solar viewing ahead of the summer solstice, a giant soap bubble demonstration followed by open bubble play, and hands-on activities through PNC's Grow Up Great program.

The event is included with general admission to the museum. Some activities on the front steps will be free and open to the public without a ticket.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Franklin Institute's Eatery. The event will be held rain or shine.

TFI Summer Block Party

Saturday, June 20 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: Included with GA
Some activities on the front steps are free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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