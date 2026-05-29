Could a four-day work week help reduce obesity rates? It's a question America may want to consider

Despite spending nearly twice as much on health care as its international counterparts, the United States ranks last overall among high-income nations in health system performance, with the lowest life expectancy, the highest death rates from avoidable causes, and the highest rates of chronic disease and obesity.

Obesity prevalence continues to rise, with projections indicating further increases through 2026 and beyond. This year, estimates indicate that 40% to 42% of U.S. adults are obese, with nearly 1 in 10 experiencing severe obesity. Lifestyle-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and hypertension also are increasing and are affecting younger populations with growing frequency.

Even the more optimistic assessments of Americans' health present a mixed picture, with encouraging developments offset by troubling trends. In that context, any intervention with the potential to mitigate these conditions warrants serious attention. New research suggests that work patterns may deserve a place in that conversation.

Balance is better

A landmark study presented earlier this month at the European Congress on Obesity found that reductions in working hours were associated with lower obesity rates in 33 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The group includes the United States.

Researchers analyzed data from 1990 to 2022 and found that a 1% reduction in annual working hours was associated with a 0.16% decline in obesity rates. Countries with longer working hours — such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia — also showed higher obesity prevalence, even after accounting for differences in dietary fat intake.

According to the study, structural determinants are receiving increased attention as potential levers for effective intervention. Researchers use the term "time poverty" to describe the limited time many people have for exercise, healthy meal preparation and adequate rest. They also point to chronic stress from overwork as a contributor to elevated cortisol levels that can promote fat storage, while sedentary work patterns may encourage greater reliance on processed foods.

The findings have renewed calls for a four-day work week as a preventive health measure, rather than simply a productivity strategy or lifestyle preference. Campaigners, including the United Kingdom's 4 Day Week Foundation, argue that shorter weeks could give people more time for healthy cooking, exercise and essential personal tasks, potentially lowering obesity rates.

Researchers are careful to note that the findings do not establish direct causation and that the relationship between working hours and obesity is shaped by socioeconomic factors, such as income, and cultural factors, such as urbanization.

A 2025 international study of nearly 3,000 workers, including some U.S. workers, found that reducing the work week to four days without reducing pay led to improvements in employee well-being, including lower burnout and better physical health. Those gains were driven largely by better sleep and a stronger sense of work ability.

A 2020 study of more than 2,500 adults also found a positive association between longer work hours and obesity. The results showed that adults working 40 hours per week had about 1.4 times greater odds of obesity than those working fewer than 40 hours, even after adjusting for demographic and lifestyle factors. As with the more recent study, the authors emphasized that the findings were not proof of causation, but underscored the importance of considering work schedules and occupational demands in obesity prevention strategies alongside more traditional dietary and lifestyle interventions.

Taken together, these studies make a compelling, data-backed case for policymakers, employers and workers to reconsider work patterns as part of a broader conversation about metabolic health.

How realistic is a four-day work week?

U.S. employers have been slow to adopt the four-day work week, according to the Harvard Business Review. Still, the shift from five days to four while maintaining pay and productivity expectations is gaining traction globally. Despite evidence that such arrangements can improve employee well-being, strengthen engagement and reduce burnout without sacrificing output, many organizations remain hesitant. Harvard Business Review suggests that increased productivity, through advances in artificial intelligence, may make the four-day work week a more realistic option.

Researchers in other disciplines have expressed a more optimistic view of its broader potential. The American Psychological Association reports that four-day work weeks are gaining popularity, in part because of broader shifts in how Americans think about work-life balance. The APA traces the momentum to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also noting that interest in shorter work weeks has been building in the U.S. for decades.

The APA cited a 2024 survey in which 22% of respondents said their employers offered a four-day work week. That was up from 14% in 2022.

While acknowledging that the research is still evolving, the APA highlighted trials at more than 200 companies in which workers reported better mental and physical health, greater life satisfaction, and less stress, burnout, fatigue and work-family conflict. Employer benefits included stronger retention and recruitment, reduced sick time and revenue gains. Reported drawbacks included scheduling challenges, more intensive performance monitoring and the risk that benefits could diminish over time.

Can a four-day work week reduce obesity?

With an obesity rate of almost 43%, the United States has one of the highest rates among large, economically developed nations. More than 2 in 5 Americans have a BMI of 30 or greater. If Americans who meet the criteria for being overweight are included, the combined share of overweight and obese adults exceeds 70%.

Working hours present a similar contrast. Americans work more hours per year than workers in most other industrialized countries, even though more hours do not necessarily translate into greater output. Taken together, these patterns strengthen the case for exploring meaningful structural change wherever it can be found.

To be clear, the work week studies identify correlation, not direct causation, and obesity remains strongly influenced by other factors, including diet, physical activity and access to care. A four-day work week would not, on its own, solve the obesity crisis in an environment shaped by unhealthy food systems, limited access to safe places for exercise and persistent socioeconomic barriers. Implementation also would require meaningful changes in pay structures, benefits and workplace culture.

Still, the evidence suggests that a four-day work week could serve as a valuable tool in reducing obesity by creating more time for healthier behaviors and lowering chronic stress. But it is best understood as one component of a broader strategy — one that also improves access to nutritious food, promotes physical activity and addresses the structural barriers that shape health outcomes.

In the United States, where both long work hours and obesity rates remain high, the work week stands out as one of several credible policy and workplace levers that could help improve public health.