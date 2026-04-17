The playbook that lowered smoking rates also can help Americans reduce many chronic health conditions

If public health had a highlight reel, the year of 2024 would make the cut.

That year, the percentage of U.S. adults who smoked cigarettes dropped to 10%, a historic low, new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. That is nearly an 80% fall from 1953, when smoking peaked at 47%.

Based on the 2024 National Health Interview Survey, the results reflect a long arc of change that accelerated after the 1964 Surgeon General's Advisory Committee report — often cited as the opening credits of modern tobacco control.

The bigger takeaway is not just about cigarettes: the same playbook can inform how we tackle the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions — cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and mental health disorders — shaped by sedentary routines, diet quality and chronic stress.

Getting smoking rates down did not happen overnight or because of one "silver bullet" intervention. It took years of research, culture shifts, public education and policy changes, plus persistent pushback against early industry messages that tried to reframe cigarettes as safe and the science as unsettled. That long-running campaign offers practical, transferable lessons for today's behavior-driven health challenges.

The smoking-decline playbook

As the American Association for Cancer Research explains, the smoking decline was built on a series of moves that reinforced one another. Nicotine dependence was framed as addiction, smoking was shown to cause cancer, and the risks of secondhand smoke were documented. Public campaigns — backed by evidence — pushed back on industry narratives and made the health warnings harder to ignore.

Public opinion shifted, too. Gallup polls from 2001 to 2011 found that more than half of Americans supported bans on smoking in public places. As smoking became less socially acceptable, governments at every level rolled out familiar tools: smoke-free public spaces, limits on advertising, warning labels and higher cigarette taxes.

The tobacco industry, meanwhile, ran its own counter-programming. Early on, companies leaned on public relations campaigns that downplayed or disputed links to cancer. When the evidence base grew — especially around tar exposure and cancer risk — marketing pivoted to "low tar" cigarettes, even though internal awareness indicated those products did not meaningfully reduce tar exposure in the lungs.

Eventually, the storyline changed. Tobacco companies acknowledged nicotine addiction, paid billions of dollars to states through legal settlements, and accepted responsibility for the link between smoking and disease. One of the biggest turning points was the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, when 52 state and territorial attorneys general reached an agreement with the four largest tobacco companies to recover billions in health care costs tied to smoking-related illness.

Lifestyle strategies: What we can borrow from smoking cessation

When it comes to lifestyle-related disease, the most effective approaches tend to look less like a single life-hack and more like a full season arc: education, policy, public messaging and trusted voices (including influencers) working together and staying consistent over time. That combination, anchored in scientific evidence, helped reduce tobacco use over decades. Because behavior change sits at the center of both issues, many experts argue for similarly comprehensive strategies to prevent and manage lifestyle-related conditions.

The research also is clear about what it takes to make healthy changes stick. The Journal of Research in Medical Sciences notes that coordinated efforts through policy, education and community engagement are crucial, and that promoting healthy habits and leveraging global interventions can lead to significant progress.

The National Institutes of Health makes a similar point, describing healthy-lifestyle promotion as a multifaceted approach that includes nutrition, physical activity, mental health and community engagement. Put simply: this is not only about what is on your plate or your step count; it is about systems, support and environments that make healthier choices easier to sustain.

The food industry: A modern case study

A modern comparison is the food industry, and it shows why tobacco-control lessons still matter.

The International Journal of Health Policy and Management describes how the industry initially met public health criticism and proposed regulation with strong opposition, using a mix of political strategies to protect commercial interests. Since the early 2000s, many companies have increasingly presented themselves as part of the solution, while also building a profitable market for "healthy" products.

Critics, however, argue that some front-of-package claims can read like a trailer that oversells the movie, with important nutritional limitations pushed into fine print. A New York Times report last November highlighted an effort by major food companies to pursue federal legislation that would shift regulatory authority away from states and more stringent requirements, placing oversight primarily under slower-moving federal regulators.

The larger point is that sustained public health oversight — and clear, consumer-friendly information — helps ensure people have real support for long-term behavior change.

The work continues

The 2024 smoking report is a real milestone, and it represents decades of sustained work. But the story is not over. The same report flagged a rise in e-cigarette use. Vaping increased from 6.5% in 2023 to 7% in 2024, compared with 3.7% of adults in 2020.

The report also found higher smoking rates among adults ages 45 to 64. That matches other reporting, which suggests that roughly 15% of adults ages 40 to 64 smoke, and that men historically have smoked at higher rates than women.

Practically, that means cessation and prevention efforts still need to meet this group where they are — especially men. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine emphasizes an encouraging point: quitting in your 40s or 50s is still associated with meaningful gains in life expectancy.

A faster victory (If we use the full toolkit)

Public health is always updating its strategy, and these findings are a useful reality check for what works. Smoking reduction and lifestyle-related disease share more DNA than it might seem at first glance, because smoking is one of several behaviors that can feed into chronic conditions.

The tobacco-control era shows that progress usually comes from an ensemble cast, not a solo hero. It requires anticipating and responding to industry resistance, harnessing social and cultural influence, running clear, targeted public messaging, updating policy, strengthening the evidence, applying new technologies and elevating credible public voices.

When those pieces work together, the results can compound. With today's communication channels, especially social and digital media, efforts to reduce lifestyle-related disease may be able to move faster than tobacco control did while still relying on the same core principles.

Louis Bezich, chief of staff to the co-CEOs at Cooper University Health Care, is author of Saving Men From Themselves: 20 Proven Tactics with a New Approach to Healthy Living for Men Over 50," and "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.