Mann Center races to finish redesign in time for summer concert season

A 200,000-pound crane swung black screens up into the air and onto the side of the Highmark Mann Center one day last week as a pile of identical displays on the ground awaited their turn. Construction workers on ladders examined loose wires hanging from the ceiling of the venue's new welcome center, while another adjusted an industrial fan clearing debris out of the expanded bathrooms. Plywood and temporary fencing covered the plaza where concertgoers buy drinks and merchandise ahead of shows. The whirring sound of power tools was constant.

"June 15th is the grand unveiling come hell or high water," said Catherine Cahill, president and CEO of the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts. "We've got to be as ready as we can be."

The Mann Center is in the middle of a $70 million "reimagining" of itself. It's the biggest infrastructure project the amphitheater has undergone since it opened in 1976, and it will completely make over the 21-acre campus in Fairmount Park. But thanks to an especially snowy winter, crews are racing to finish in time for the Mann Center's 2026 season.

"This was a very ambitious and aggressive plan, but we were hoping Mother Nature would be good," Cahill said. "She wasn't. So we've been in constant recovering, recovering. You can't do this today. What else can we do? Keep moving."

For the average visitor, the most noticeable changes will greet them as they enter the main gates, which are now covered from the elements, and walk through the plaza. On the exterior east side of the TD Pavilion amphitheater, they'll find an over 4,500-square-foot digital wall playing a video about the past 250 years of American history, with a focus on Philly-specific events like the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 1876 centennial exhibition. The wall will display other videos with historic and cultural themes, but never advertisements.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice The main gates of the Mann Center are now covered to keep visitors dry during rainy concerts.



The revamped plaza is significantly larger — four times the previous size, by Cahill's count. The building that previously served as the venue's box office, welcome center, bathrooms and medical suite is now solely dedicated to bathrooms. That, naturally, means there are a lot more toilets: 16 men's and 37 women's. The orphaned facilities are now housed in an entirely new building, located closer to the main entrance.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice A new building on the Mann Center campus houses the box office, gift shop, medical suite and music hall of fame. A bar runs along the exterior.

From the outside of that structure, visitors can access box office ticket windows and a new bar. Inside, they'll find a "music hall of fame" featuring artifacts from the Mann Center's archives and a touchscreen jukebox that plays music from past performers. A gift shop, the campus's first, will sell onesies, scarves, tees, hats, jewelry and a Lego set of the Mann Center. A 50th anniversary poster designed by Philadelphia artist Paul Carpenter also will be available for purchase.

Public gardens are planned for the space outside the main gates, facing the Center City skyline. While it was little more than a mountain of dirt and mud on Tuesday, staffers with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will supply red maple and yellowwood trees, holly and hydrangea shrubs and perennial grasses, among other flora.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice The revamped Mann Center will feature public gardens with blooms from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Only the musical acts and their crews will see the other big transformation: the backstage. The dressing rooms, lounges, dining area and even the washing machines underneath the stage have been completely rehauled with an emphasis on bright colors to help people forget they're underground. A blown-up map of the 1876 centennial grounds is printed on the lobby wall. Another wall inside a lounge is covered in the names of past Mann performers, with local acts printed in the boldest shade of green. Cahill is particularly proud of the cheeky wallpaper of Benjamin Franklin blowing bubblegum that she found for a large dressing room.

The amphitheater itself has been mostly unaffected by the recent construction blitz, though it has gotten upgrades to its lighting, sound system and seating in recent years. Other semi-recent additions include the holes cut into the ceiling to increase airflow and manage the heat in the balcony seats, and video screens on either side of the arch separating the main stage from the audience. The open-air Skyline Stage was added as a permanent fixture in 2023.

By implementing these changes, as stressful as they may be, Cahill believes they are bringing the venue into the future while honoring founder Frederic Mann's original vision.

"Freddie really believed that music was for everybody," she said. "That was why the lawn was such an important signature moment in this institution, that if you wanted to have an evening out under the stars with your family, bring your friends, it wasn't in a formal setting in a concert hall, where you have to sit properly, you can't talk between movements, if you have kids — don't come. This is really a destination for everybody, and music is for everybody."



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