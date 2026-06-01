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June 01, 2026

Police arrest 25 people after breaking up live cockfight in Delaware County

The PSPCA said it recovered 52 live chickens and 3 dead roosters from the scene. The birds are receiving medical care.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Animal Abuse
Cockfighting Ring Chester Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA

Law enforcement arrested 25 people Saturday after breaking up a cockfight while it was in progress in Delaware County. Above, one of the birds recovered from the scene.

Law enforcement arrested 25 people in Delaware County on Saturday after breaking up a cockfighting ring. 

Teams from the Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Law Enforcement, Pennsylvania State Police and Chester city police stopped the event as it was in progress on the 500 block of Franklin Street in Chester. In total, 52 live chickens and three dead roosters were recovered from the scene. 

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PSCPA's law enforcement team received a tip about the fight. Officers surveilled the property and noted people coming in and out of the space, including some who appeared to be transporting animals. 

After confirming the event would take place, officers got a search warrant and entered the building late Saturday evening. Assistance from other law enforcement teams and tactical teams was needed due to the size of the crowd, the PSCPA said. 

The live birds were taken to the PSCPA headquarters in Philadelphia for examination and medical attention. They will remain under PSCPA's care until their owners surrender them to the shelter or a court decision is made. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as cockfighting is illegal in Pennsylvania. 

"Cockfighting is one of the most brutal forms of animal cruelty; these birds are forced to fight to near death one cut at a time, suffering devastating injuries in the process,” Nicole Wilson, director of animal law enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to the Pennsylvania State Police, Chester City Police Department and the Central Delaware County Tactical Response Team unit for their swift and professional response. We will work to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information about this incident or other animal cruelty issues has been asked to call the SPCA's hotline at 866-601-SPCA or email cruelty@pspca.org. Reports can be made anonymously. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Animal Abuse Philadelphia Pennsylvania PSPCA

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