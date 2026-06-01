Referee arrested for allegedly strangling coach during flag football game in South Jersey

A referee for a youth flag football game in Gloucester County was arrested Sunday after he allegedly strangled a coach during a dispute over a call.

Edward McKinnie, 47, of Blackwood, was charged with aggravated assault, Franklin Township police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

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The alleged assault took place during an early afternoon game at the Franklin Township Sports Complex on Pennsylvania Avenue. Witnesses told police that spectators had to physically intervene to separate McKinnie and the coach, investigators said.

The coach is a 46-year-old man from Newfield, police said. His name was not released. He was treated at the scene by Gloucester County EMS workers.

McKinnie was released from police custody after being charged. He awaits an appearance in court.