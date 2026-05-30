Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: WR Makai Lemon

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. We'll start off the series by trying to find a comp for first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Just to look at him, Lemon is not physically impressive. He's 5'11, 192 pounds, with short arms and small hands.

He also isn't a blazer by any stretch, as he ran a 4.50 40 at USC's pro day. He does not possess ideal physical measurables, especially for a highly rated prospect.

However, he was a first-round pick because he has more than his share of positive traits and intangibles.

To begin, Lemon was a highly productive receiver for USC in 2025. He finished 11th in the nation in receptions (79), 8th in receiving yards (1,156), and tied for 9th in receiving TDs (11). He catches everything. He had an outstanding 2.8% drop rate in college, and he has the ability to win contested catches despite his smaller size. He is also a good receiver against all kinds of coverages, averaging a lofty 3+ yards per route run against both man and zone. You don't do that at Lemon's size and speed unless you know how to run routes.

And despite a lack of blazing speed, Lemon gets a lot of yards after the catch, whether it's in chunks or just squeezing out an extra yard or two when other receivers might otherwise concede the tackle.

But what likely really appealed to the Eagles' coaching staff is that he is considered a fierce competitor. He is a willing and able blocker, and has experience returning kicks and punts.

The player most commonly comped to Lemon is the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, another USC alum who has become an All-Pro receiver in Detroit. In fact, it's one we pointed out when we profiled Lemon during the college football season in 2025. St. Brown is probably the best comp for Lemon, but it's also lame to just use the one that has been beaten to death, so I'll throw out another comp.

Some of my younger readers might not appreciate this one, but Lemon reminds me a lot of former Titans and Ravens receiver Derrick Mason.

Like Lemon, Mason was small and not super fast.