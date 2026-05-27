New Jersey lawmaker wants to give pet owners $900 in annual tax credits

A Republican lawmaker in New Jersey has proposed a bill that would offer dog and cat owners up to $900 per year in tax credits to help cover expenses like food, pet supplies and veterinary care.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie, who introduced the legislation earlier this month, said the bill cuts across political lines and seeks to address barriers to affordability in New Jersey.

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"A bill like this goes across a lot of different demographics and age groups," Sauickie, who represents potions of Ocean County, told NJ.com. "It impacts seniors, it impacts medium income families, it impacts singles that may just have a pet as companionship."

The proposal would give owners of "household" dogs and cats the ability to file claims on their tax returns for up to $300 for everyday pet expenses and up to $600 for veterinary care. Everyday expenses include items like crates, leashes, litter boxes, litter, harnesses and toys. Qualifying vet care expenses include medication, annual exams, diagnostic tests and emergency care.

To obtain the tax credits, pet owners would be required to include documentation with their tax returns that proves they are pet owners and copies of receipts.

A bill with similar language was proposed in the New York Assembly by two Democrats earlier this year.

No states currently have permanent tax credit programs for pet owners, though the federal government allows people with certified service animals to deduct some expenses on their federal tax returns. People with working animals — like guard dogs, herding dogs and animals in the entertainment industry — also may qualify for deductions related to care and other expenses.

Sauickie's bill applies only to household dogs and cats. Dogs and cats at veterinary hospitals, those used for education or research, and animals in law enforcement would not be covered. Breeders also would not be able to claim the tax credits. No other pets would be covered by the bill.

New Jersey is among the country's most expensive states for pet ownership. An analysis by MarketWatch, owned by the Wall Street Journal, estimated dog owners in New Jersey spend $32,947 over a pet's lifespan. That's compared to a national average of $28,800. The analysis found pet costs vary by breed and are steeper in states that already have a high cost of living.

Sauickie's proposal comes as New Jersey lawmakers seek ways to combat rising energy costs, property taxes and healthcare expenses.

The bill was moved to the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. It needs to pass the Assembly and the Senate before being sent to Gov. Mikie Sherrill for a signature.