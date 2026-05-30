Sixers year-in-review: Kyle Lowry completes 20th NBA season

Now that the 2025-26 Sixers season is complete after a thrilling first-round series comeback and a jarring second-round sweep, it is time to reflect on the year that was.

Welcome to Sixers year-in-review, where each player's campaign will be analyzed with a combination of statistics, film and reporting.

Up next: Kyle Lowry, whose 20th NBA season was almost certainly his last. Lowry turned 40 years old before the end of a regular season in which his on-court appearances were very rare.

The Sixers paid Lowry a veteran's minimum salary for his leadership in the locker room, and it is an investment they do not regret. Lowry has been an incredibly valuable presence for the organization.

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Tyrese Maxey | Paul George | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | VJ Edgecombe | Dominick Barlow | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Trendon Watford | Justin Edwards | Jabari Walker | Kyle Lowry

What we learned in 2025-26

Lowry has left a major mark on his teammates.

Whenever a reporter asked a younger member of the Sixers about the team's veterans and how they benefitted from having experienced teammates, that youthful player would talk about the importance of each and every older player on the roster. If those players were asked for a specific example of the guidance they have received, however, they would always talk about something they learned from Lowry.

As he approached and passed his 40th birthday, that was Lowry's role. He was a teacher, a glorified assistant coach. As the Sixers grappled with depth issues at a few different points during the season, Lowry became a proxy for that issue. But the Sixers' complete failure to compile enough reliably playable rotation pieces was independent of their decision to keep Lowry around. Sure, it slimmed their margin for error with back-end roster spots a bit, but that was worthwhile and should not have been a major factor as far as the team's depth was concerned.

Ultimately, the Sixers will be better off for having had Lowry on their roster for the last two-plus years. From Lowry's work to help Tyrese Maxey actualize his goal of becoming a vocal leader to his leadership – perhaps the most obvious example of his value – to his behind-the-scenes assistance with teammates across the roster, Lowry did enough for those in the locker room with him to swear by what he brought to the team.

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Number to know

In 118 minutes, Lowry did not attempt a single two-point shot.

Between a shallow guard rotation after the trade deadline and a brutal slew of injuries, there were a few times during the season when head coach Nick Nurse was forced to insert Lowry into his rotation. Lowry's mobility has diminished to such a degree that his lone on-court utility was being a vocal leader calling out plays and commanding zone defenses.

Lowry, one of the best point guards of a generation, was a non-creator by the time his 20th season began. He was a six-foot wing with no ability to create or utilize an off-the-dribble advantage. And so, all 25 shots he took in 2025-26 came from beyond the arc – with only four going in.

Salient soundbite

Maxey on how Lowry has influenced his growth as a leader, Nov. 2:

"He's, like, my leader. He comes to me and leads me, and I try to lead the team. So I couldn't do this without him, honestly, right now. He calls me at least three or four times a day and we talk. But it's good, though. I'm glad he's here and I appreciate him and we appreciate him."



MORE: Trading Tyrese Maxey to start over would be crazy... right?



Question heading into the future

What does Lowry want to do for his next act?

The immediate answer to this question is likely working in the media; Lowry was a part-time contributor for Amazon Prime Video's inaugural season of NBA coverage in 2025-26 and could have an expanded role there. But for a player whose brilliance as a basketball savant is rarely matched, with clear gifts for teaching the game, it is not difficult to wonder if Lowry has a future in coaching.

Lowry has not announced his retirement as of this writing. But during his exit interview after the 2024-25 season, Lowry said he wanted to play one more season. With that campaign in the books – and Lowry officially having 20 years in the league under his belt – it seems like the time has come.

MORE: How Daryl Morey's Sixers tenure reached its end

