Sixers year-in-review: Dominick Barlow has arrived

Now that the 2025-26 Sixers season is complete after a thrilling first-round series comeback and a jarring second-round sweep, it is time to reflect on the year that was.

Welcome to Sixers year-in-review, where each player's campaign will be analyzed with a combination of statistics, film and reporting.

Up next: Dominick Barlow, whose rise from two-way contract signee to full-time starter was one of the most surprising and encouraging storylines of the season for the Sixers. After the Sixers' very first training-camp practice, head coach Nick Nurse singled out Barlow as someone whose early work had impressed him.

With his terrific offensive rebounding, defensive versatility and situational awareness, Barlow became a terrific frontcourt partner for Joel Embiid and did all he needed to do to validate Nurse's backing. He earned a lucrative standard contract in the process and will almost certainly find his way back to Philadelphia next season.



SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Tyrese Maxey | Paul George | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | VJ Edgecombe | Dominick Barlow

What we learned in 2025-26

Barlow is a rotation-caliber NBA big.

Barlow started in 59 of his 71 appearances in 2025-26, and the 22-year-old was never out of Nurse's rotation. His primary utility was helping the Sixers win the possession battle with his work on the offensive glass. Barlow was the starter on opening night and grabbed five offensive rebounds; the Sixers scored each time and it swung the game.

But Barlow does not just grab rebounds on the offensive glass; he makes stellar plays out of them. His intuition is elite as far as when to go back up with the ball and when to, as Nurse says, "spray it out" to shooters. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe were the primary beneficiaries of Barlow's passing out of offensive-rebounding situations:

Barlow's ability to switch and hold his own on the perimeter as a 6-foot-10 athletic big is tremendously valuable, too, as is his decision-making as a dribble hand-off big. Barlow knows when to get the ball to Maxey or Edgecombe, and he also knows when to punch a gap. He has a legitimately good handle and, for a poor perimeter shooter, decent touch around the rim:

The remainder of Barlow's plus skills are taken advantage of by Embiid, a one-of-a-kind interior force whose ability to draw attention from defenders opens up avenues for Barlow to thrive. He is an elite cutter, and Embiid loves finding him:

Across the board, Barlow's numbers improved when he shared the floor with Embiid. The two bigs go together perfectly.

MORE: How Barlow earned an unusual standard deal



Number to know

Barlow's three-point percentage: 25.6.

However, Barlow's role diminished in the playoffs because he is just about a non-shooter. Barlow suffered an unusual arm injury which prompted a procedure and weeks in a brace; Barlow believed that contributed to his poor three-point shooting mechanics after what was a positive summer of work.

It should go without saying that Barlow should prioritize working on his shot in the offseason ahead, because in high-leverage moments and games Nurse had little confidence playing him when defenses can leave him wide open.

Barlow does not need to become a great shooter – or even a good one – to become a playoff-caliber rotation piece. But he needs to at least be able to make defenses pay if they leave him wide open. That sounds like another 6-foot-10 Sixers forward who used to wear No. 25. The guess here: Barlow will not take his talents to professional fishing in the years to come.

Salient soundbite

Nick Nurse on the value of Barlow's passing out of offensive rebounds, Jan. 29:

"In the simplest terms, we love to find a bunch of guys that will go chase Tyrese and VJ and Joel's misses and give it back to them, and he does that job really well... Those are huge plays. Those are not only an extra possession, three points, but they're kind of spiritual plays, too. They give the team a big spirit lift. So it's good. He's got a knack for the ball and continues to play hard. Kind of plays good about every time we throw him out there."



MORE: How Daryl Morey's Sixers tenure reached its end after six chaotic seasons



Question heading into the future

Can Barlow find a way to impact games without sharing the floor with Embiid?

Part of the reason Barlow fell out of favor early in the playoffs is that Embiid was sidelined. By the time of Barlow's late reemergence, Embiid was back on the floor.

Barlow's self-awareness is his best trait as a basketball player, and he is acutely aware of all the ways Embiid's unique presence benefits him:

However, particularly given how infrequently Embiid is available, Barlow has to be a more reliable player when he does not have the former NBA MVP out there with him. A semi-reliable shot would go a long way, as would some more stout defensive rebounding – for a stellar offensive rebounder, Barlow is a weak defensive rebounder relative to other bigs.

The floor for Barlow as a member of the Sixers is, at this point, solid. How much Barlow can improve his prospects as a rotation big sans Embiid will determine his longer-term ceiling.

MORE: Trading Tyrese Maxey to start over would be crazy... right?