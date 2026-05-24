Philly Pride Festival is moving to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year

Philly Pride 365’s annual Pride March and Pride Festival will move to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2026 to accommodate larger crowds.

The event, themed “Pride is Power,” will take place Sunday, June 7. The Pride March will step off at 11 a.m. and remain free to join, while the festival on the Parkway will run from noon to 7 p.m.

Festival admission is $10. Attendees also can purchase an additional $10 community ticket to help support free access for other members of the community.

A $100 VIP option will include access to a designated main stage viewing area, a dedicated bar and preferred entry.

The event will be held rain or shine. More information and tickets are available online.

Sunday, June 7

March: 11 a.m.

Festival: Noon - 7 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Festival Tickets: $10

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.