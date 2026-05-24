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May 24, 2026

Philly Pride Festival is moving to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year

Philly Pride 365 says the larger festival footprint will help accommodate growing crowds during the annual LGBTQ+ celebration on June 7.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Pride
Photo Courtesy of Philly Pride Month Provided Courtesy/Philly Pride Month

Crowds gather during a previous Philadelphia Pride celebration in Center City. Philly Pride 365’s 2026 Pride Festival will move to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as attendance continues to grow.

Philly Pride 365’s annual Pride March and Pride Festival will move to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2026 to accommodate larger crowds.

The event, themed “Pride is Power,” will take place Sunday, June 7. The Pride March will step off at 11 a.m. and remain free to join, while the festival on the Parkway will run from noon to 7 p.m.

Festival admission is $10. Attendees also can purchase an additional $10 community ticket to help support free access for other members of the community. 

A $100 VIP option will include access to a designated main stage viewing area, a dedicated bar and preferred entry.

The event will be held rain or shine. More information and tickets are available online.

Philly Pride March and Pride Festival

Sunday, June 7
March: 11 a.m.
Festival: Noon - 7 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Festival Tickets: $10

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Pride LGBTQ Benjamin Franklin Parkway March

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Philly Pride Festival is moving to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year

Photo Courtesy of Philly Pride Month

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