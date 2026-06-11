Lymphatic drainage is having a moment, though research shows its benefits may be limited

Lymphatic drainage seems to be one of the latest wonders of the wellness influencer world. People have been taking to social media with claims that specialized massage techniques — aimed at draining lymph fluid — brightens and de-puffs skin, boosts immunity and stimulates weight loss.

During a lymphatic drainage massage, a trained therapist uses gentle pressure and slow, rhythmic movements to send a clear fluid called lymph, and the waste that it carries, to lymph nodes where it is filtered.

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This type of massage can benefit people with lymphedema, a condition that impacts the lymphatic system and causes swelling in the arms, legs or other areas of the body. Lymphedema may occur as a result of a genetic condition or cancer treatment that includes the removal of lymph nodes or damages the lymphatic system.

But even in people with the chronic condition, research about the lasting effects of lymphatic drainage is mixed. People with lymphedema usually benefit from a variety of treatments, including wearing compression bandages or clothing, exercising regularly and taking care of skin to avoid wounds and infections, UCLA Health says.

"If your lymphatic system is healthy and you don't have any swelling, you probably don't need 'lymphatic drainage,'" a pair of lymphedema experts from Macquarie University in Australia recently wrote in The Conversation. "To keep your lymphatic system working well, it's best to have a balanced diet, stay hydrated and exercise regularly."

Still, there are people who swear by lymphatic drainage massage for bloating and fluid retention. "​​It can also help with body and face sculpting, alleviating that heavy, puffy feeling, and improving skin clarity," Shirlei Silva, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Shila Beauty Center in Beverly Hills, recently told Elle.

New York Times writer Amy Wang wrote in May about her experience with kogao kyousei, a facial treatment she had in Tokyo. She described it as a "procedure that translates marvelously to 'small-face correction,' and promises to squish away bloat so dramatically that practicing clinics describe it as 'scalpel-free cosmetic surgery.'"

After undergoing an hour of "kneading" and "pounding," Wang wrote, "From my original face, a stranger's hands had chiseled and chipped out an interesting sculpture, familiar but fresh, even the eyes and mouth somehow more awake-seeming."

But research is limited about the effect of lymphatic facial massage techniques on skin tone and health, according to The Conversation — despite the proliferation of lymphatic drainage brushes and other implements on the market.

People with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic venous insufficiency or certain injuries may benefit from lymphatic drainage. But those with blood clots, cellulitis, heart disease, kidney failure and certain other health problems should not get it, the Cleveland Clinic says.

"A drainage massage is very intentional, and is administered in a specific pattern to promote optimal flow," Amanda Wheeler, a certified lymphedema therapist, recently told The 19th.

People seeking out the treatment — or planning to try it on themselves — should consult a certified lymphedema therapist, Wheeler said.