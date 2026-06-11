More Health:

June 11, 2026

Lymphatic drainage is having a moment, though research shows its benefits may be limited

Lymphatic massage techniques may ease swelling in people with certain medical conditions, but experts advise people to consult a health professional before trying it on themselves.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Wellness
Lymphatic Drainage Massage Olia Danilevich/Pexels

Despite social media hype about lymphatic drainage massage, healthy people generally don't need it, experts say.

Lymphatic drainage seems to be one of the latest wonders of the wellness influencer world. People have been taking to social media with claims that specialized massage techniques — aimed at draining lymph fluid — brightens and de-puffs skin, boosts immunity and stimulates weight loss.

During a lymphatic drainage massage, a trained therapist uses gentle pressure and slow, rhythmic movements to send a clear fluid called lymph, and the waste that it carries, to lymph nodes where it is filtered.

MORE: FDA's approval of better sunscreen ingredient has been 'a long time coming'

This type of massage can benefit people with lymphedema, a condition that impacts the lymphatic system and causes swelling in the arms, legs or other areas of the body. Lymphedema may occur as a result of a genetic condition or cancer treatment that includes the removal of lymph nodes or damages the lymphatic system.

But even in people with the chronic condition, research about the lasting effects of lymphatic drainage is mixed. People with lymphedema usually benefit from a variety of treatments, including wearing compression bandages or clothing, exercising regularly and taking care of skin to avoid wounds and infections, UCLA Health says.

"If your lymphatic system is healthy and you don't have any swelling, you probably don't need 'lymphatic drainage,'" a pair of lymphedema experts from Macquarie University in Australia recently wrote in The Conversation. "To keep your lymphatic system working well, it's best to have a balanced diet, stay hydrated and exercise regularly."

Still, there are people who swear by lymphatic drainage massage for bloating and fluid retention. "​​It can also help with body and face sculpting, alleviating that heavy, puffy feeling, and improving skin clarity," Shirlei Silva, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Shila Beauty Center in Beverly Hills, recently told Elle.

New York Times writer Amy Wang wrote in May about her experience with kogao kyousei, a facial treatment she had in Tokyo. She described it as a "procedure that translates marvelously to 'small-face correction,' and promises to squish away bloat so dramatically that practicing clinics describe it as 'scalpel-free cosmetic surgery.'"

After undergoing an hour of "kneading" and "pounding," Wang wrote, "From my original face, a stranger's hands had chiseled and chipped out an interesting sculpture, familiar but fresh, even the eyes and mouth somehow more awake-seeming."

But research is limited about the effect of lymphatic facial massage techniques on skin tone and health, according to The Conversation — despite the proliferation of lymphatic drainage brushes and other implements on the market.

People with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic venous insufficiency or certain injuries may benefit from lymphatic drainage. But those with blood clots, cellulitis, heart disease, kidney failure and certain other health problems should not get it, the Cleveland Clinic says.

"A drainage massage is very intentional, and is administered in a specific pattern to promote optimal flow," Amanda Wheeler, a certified lymphedema therapist, recently told The 19th.

People seeking out the treatment — or planning to try it on themselves — should consult a certified lymphedema therapist, Wheeler said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Wellness Philadelphia Alternative Medicine

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick
Limited - Couple smiling at camera

Healthy aging in the LGBTQIA+ community

Just In

Must Read

Government

Krasner: DA's Office needs more money

Larry Krasner letter budget

Things To Do

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Healthy Eating

No amount of alcohol is safe to drink, new study says — countering federal guidelines

Alcohol Dietary Guidelines

Arts & Culture

How a couple transformed a Fishtown rowhome garage into their dream

Nostalgia Fishtown 1

Independence Mall

A parade, block party and drone show will highlight the third annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do

Block PArty

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved