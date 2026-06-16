Lancaster County company reportedly building stage for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly commissioning an entertainment company in Lancaster County to build a “massive stage” for her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce.

Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania, has been working “under lock and key” on the project “with security guards patrolling the area,” TMZ reported Monday. The stage will allegedly be used for a band to accompany the wedding celebration, which has been rumored to be at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift and Kelce, who got engaged last August, have not released details about their upcoming nuptials, but TMZ reported a reception of over 1,000 people will take place in the arena on Friday, July 3, following a smaller private ceremony.

The nearly 20,000-seat stadium would be fitting for the award-winning songwriter’s plans. While promoting her album “The Life of a Showgirl” in October, Swift told late-night host Graham Norton that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” will be invited to her wedding.

“I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on ‘the bubble,'” she said at the time. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not going to do that.”

Singer Benson Boone and model Karlie Kloss are reportedly among the celebrities on the guest list.

Rock Lititz has a history of constructing elaborate set pieces or serving as a rehearsal space for A-list performers, though they abide by a strict policy that forbids them from disclosing their clients, the Inquirer reported in 2022.

Swift, a Berks County native, has worked with the facility before to put together stage elements for her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and sound systems for her record-breaking Eras Tour, TMZ reported.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have all been spotted in the Lititz area over the years while rehearsing. A representative with Rock Lititz did not respond to a request for comment.