Off-duty police officer fatally shot in Southwest Philly

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Alhassane Barry, 29, was shot near 72nd Street and Elmwood Avenue shortly before 4 a.m., police said. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. A 35-year-old man also was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

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The shooting took place outside a lounge, NBC10 reported, and surveillance footage shows a fight breaking out before the shooting. Police said they recovered a weapon from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police said the motive for the shooting is unclear. The department's homicide unit is investigating.

"We will be investigating that as to one, what the site was, why the officer was there, and we'll be doing a complete investigation of everything involving leading up to this incident and what transpired in regards to this location," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told NBC10 during a briefing Sunday.

Barry was a two-year veteran of Philadelphia police, and was assigned to the 12th District. A funeral will be held Monday at the Fouta Islamic Center of Philadelphia, which is a few blocks from where the shooting took place, 6ABC reported.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a social media post that she spent time with Barry's family at the hospital to convey her administration's "deep, profound sorrow."

"Any loss to gun violence significantly impacts us all," Parker said. "We will never stop working to make Philadelphia a safer city."