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August 17, 2026

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in Southwest Philly

Alhassane Barry, 29, died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Sunday morning after being shot outside a lounge hours earlier, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Philly police shooting Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was fatally shot early Sunday morning outside a lounge in Southwest Philly, police say.

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Alhassane Barry, 29, was shot near 72nd Street and Elmwood Avenue shortly before 4 a.m., police said. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. A 35-year-old man also was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

MORE: Delco police officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man, DA says

The shooting took place outside a lounge, NBC10 reported, and surveillance footage shows a fight breaking out before the shooting. Police said they recovered a weapon from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police said the motive for the shooting is unclear. The department's homicide unit is investigating.

"We will be investigating that as to one, what the site was, why the officer was there, and we'll be doing a complete investigation of everything involving leading up to this incident and what transpired in regards to this location," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told NBC10 during a briefing Sunday.

Barry was a two-year veteran of Philadelphia police, and was assigned to the 12th District. A funeral will be held Monday at the Fouta Islamic Center of Philadelphia, which is a few blocks from where the shooting took place, 6ABC reported.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a social media post that she spent time with Barry's family at the hospital to convey her administration's "deep, profound sorrow."

"Any loss to gun violence significantly impacts us all," Parker said. "We will never stop working to make Philadelphia a safer city."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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