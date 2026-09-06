Philly Coffee Festival bringing dozens of specialty roasters to the 23rd Street Armory

Dozens of specialty coffee roasters will fill the 23rd Street Armory for two days of tastings when the Philly Coffee Festival returns this October.

The third annual festival will run Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, bringing coffee businesses from Philadelphia and beyond together under one roof. Coffee tastings from participating vendors are included with admission, giving attendees a chance to try different beans, roasts and flavors during their chosen session.

The current lineup includes Little Amps Coffee Roasters, Càphê Roasters, Ellis Coffee, Pilgrim Roasters and Brainwave Coffee Roasters, along with more than a dozen other coffee businesses.

Coffee is the main attraction, but tastings will take place alongside live bands and other entertainment inside the Armory. Food will also be available to purchase.

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Each day is divided into morning and afternoon sessions. General admission runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by an afternoon session from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Those who want more tasting time can enter at 9 a.m. with an early admission ticket and stay through the end of the morning session at 1 p.m. A limited number of all-day passes also include both sessions, along with in-and-out privileges.

Ticket prices vary by session, with separate options for early admission, morning general admission and afternoon general admission. A limited number of all-day passes also are available.

Attendees can bring their own reusable coffee mugs. Children younger than 13 do not need a ticket when accompanied by an adult, although organizers discourage bringing young children because hot beverages are being served throughout the festival.

Oct. 17-18

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets prices vary

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