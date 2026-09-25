Jersey Shore under state of emergency as nor'easter moves in

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency in eight New Jersey counties as coastal communities prepare for the nor'easter expected to hit the region Friday night.

The declaration for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties starts at 5 p.m. and continues indefinitely. Meteorologists predict high winds, heavy rain and possible flooding along the coast, and they say the storm could continue into Sunday.

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In an Instagram video, Sherrill said that high tides from Saturday's full moon and the storm's movement toward land made the declaration necessary. She advised people to charge their phones, report any power outages and stay off flooded roads. The state's environmental protection and transportation departments are manning operation centers to aid residents.

"Please make sure you have water on hand, you have food on hand," Sherill said. "Many of our coastal roads might become impassable due to flooding as this tide surges on shore, especially in the back bay areas, so make sure you're prepared."

South Jersey communities could see up to 3 inches of rain as the storm brings periodic showers, the National Weather Service said. Philadelphia is forecasted to receive 1.5 to 2 inches of precipitation.

The highest tides will occur either Saturday morning or Saturday night because of the full moon, particularly for the area north of Atlantic County. The National Weather Service said there's potential for "widespread roadway flooding" and structural damages.

The storm will bring wind gusts as high as 60 mph along the shore. Inland New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware could see winds that reach 30-45 mph. The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in place.

As of Friday afternoon, meteorologists said the forecast remains a little uncertain. The storm's impact is dependent on whether it moves closer to shore or continues developing elsewhere. But the rain, wind and "significant coastal and marine impacts" could continue throughout the weekend.

Nor'easters are named after the winds that blow in that direction during a low-pressure storm, most often forming off the East Coast and heading from the Carolinas or Georgia up to New England. They usually occur from September through April, often bringing snow.