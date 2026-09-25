Mütter Museum will display bonus collection items for after-hours ‘Frankenstein’ finale

The Mütter Museum will close out its seasonal Frankenstein pop-up with an after-hours program that goes deeper into the science, medicine and literary history surrounding Mary Shelley’s novel.

Meet & Geek: Fathoming Frankenstein takes place Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be led by Museum Educator Jo D’Avella.

The program will look back at the science and medicine of the early 1800s that influenced Frankenstein and examine the lasting impact of Shelley’s creation.

The event serves as the finale of a seasonal pop-up that has been running on select Saturdays since September. The weekend exhibit uses items from the Mütter’s collections to explore the medical and scientific influences behind Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

For the Nov. 12 finale, the museum says it will go deeper into the scientific and literary history of Frankenstein and display bonus collection items.

Tickets are $20 per person include after-hours museum access from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the Frankenstein talk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Mütter Museum

Admission: $20



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