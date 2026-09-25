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September 25, 2026

Mütter Museum will display bonus collection items for after-hours ‘Frankenstein’ finale

The Nov. 12 Meet & Geek will explore the science and medicine behind Mary Shelley’s novel as the museum closes out its seasonal pop-up.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums Mutter Museum
Mutter Museum Frankenstein Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Mütter Museum will explore the science, medicine and literary history surrounding Mary Shelley’s "Frankenstein" during an after-hours program on Nov. 12.

The Mütter Museum will close out its seasonal Frankenstein pop-up with an after-hours program that goes deeper into the science, medicine and literary history surrounding Mary Shelley’s novel.

Meet & Geek: Fathoming Frankenstein takes place Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be led by Museum Educator Jo D’Avella.

The program will look back at the science and medicine of the early 1800s that influenced Frankenstein and examine the lasting impact of Shelley’s creation.

The event serves as the finale of a seasonal pop-up that has been running on select Saturdays since September. The weekend exhibit uses items from the Mütter’s collections to explore the medical and scientific influences behind Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

For the Nov. 12 finale, the museum says it will go deeper into the scientific and literary history of Frankenstein and display bonus collection items.

Tickets are $20 per person include after-hours museum access from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the Frankenstein talk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Meet & Geek: Fathoming Frankenstein

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Mütter Museum
Admission: $20

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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