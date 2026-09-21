32 things to do in Philly and the region this weekend, Sept. 26-27

The final weekend of September brings fall festivals, markets, performances and family-friendly activities to Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park will open its interior to the public for the first time in more than 80 years, South Street will turn into an eight-block fall celebration Saturday, and Philadelphia's Chinatown will mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with lion dances and a lantern parade. It's also the final weekend for the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Longwood Gardens' Festival of Fountains.

Here are 32 things to do around Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27.

ALL WEEKEND

Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park will open its interior to the public for the first time in more than 80 years for Fleurs de Villes: The Gilded Age. The 10-day floral exhibition, which runs Sept. 25-Oct. 4, will feature life-size mannequins created with thousands of fresh flowers and inspired by characters and scenes from HBO's "The Gilded Age." The exhibition is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, with adult admission starting at $30.50. Read more.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival wraps up its 2026 run this weekend after bringing more than 330 performances and experiences to nearly 100 venues across Philadelphia. Theater, dance, comedy, circus and experimental performances are among the offerings through Sunday, Sept. 27. Ticket prices and performance times vary. Read more.

This is the final weekend of Longwood Gardens' Festival of Fountains in Kennett Square. The Main Fountain Garden features more than 1,700 jets powering performances set to music throughout the day, with additional evening shows scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Timed admission tickets are required, and fountain performances may be canceled because of severe weather. Read more.

More than 160 juried artists will display paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fiber art and other works at the New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival in New Hope. The rain-or-shine event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at New Hope-Solebury High School. Admission is $5, and a free shuttle will run from downtown New Hope. Read more.

Margate's bayfront Fall Funfest returns with more than 110 vendors and exhibitors, food, live entertainment and family activities. The free festival runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday along Amherst Avenue. Sunday's schedule also includes a dog show. Read more.

3D printing enthusiasts will take over Hall F at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a weekend of maker projects, races, demonstrations and panel discussions. 3DPrintopia runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Children 17 and younger can attend for free, while adult ticket prices vary depending on when they are purchased. Read more.

Sports card collectors can browse memorabilia and meet current and former athletes at the Philly Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and the show runs from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Cooper DeJean, Allen Iverson and Julius Erving are among the scheduled autograph guests. Appearance times may change, and autograph and photo tickets are sold separately. Read more.

Diggerland USA's Diggerfest begins this weekend in West Berlin, New Jersey. The seasonal event includes Halloween activities such as Dig or Treat, hayrides, pumpkins, the Parade of Machines, games and mazes, with additional activities offered on select dates. Diggerfest continues on weekends through Nov. 15. Read more.

Storybook Land's Fall Into Fun Festival continues on select dates through Oct. 16 in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The seasonal event adds a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a hay maze and fall decorations to the amusement park's regular rides and attractions. Fall Into Fun activities are included with regular park admission. Read more.

Preview performances of "The Addams Family" began Sept. 22 at Walnut Street Theatre ahead of the musical's official opening Sept. 30. The story follows Wednesday Addams after she falls in love with a young man from a respectable family and asks Gomez to keep it from Morticia. The production runs through Nov. 1. Read more.

The Arden Theatre Company's improvised musical closes Sunday after a monthlong run in Old City. "This Should Never Be a Musical" builds each performance around audience suggestions and votes, meaning the story and songs change from show to show. Performances are held at the Arden's Arcadia Stage, with ticket prices and times varying. Read more.

There are only a few days left to see Morris Arboretum & Gardens' "Revolutionary Philly" Garden Railway. The outdoor model train display features miniature versions of Independence Hall and other scenes inspired by Philadelphia during the American Revolution along more than one-third of a mile of track. The seasonal attraction closes Wednesday, Sept. 30. Read more.

More than 150 handmade scarecrows remain on display throughout Peddler's Village in New Hope as part of the annual Scarecrows in the Village competition. The outdoor display is free, and visitors can vote for their favorites. A build-your-own scarecrow workshop also returns Saturday for $40. Read more.

An interactive "Hocus Pocus"-inspired speakeasy at Montgomery Mall in North Wales combines themed cocktails, games, singalongs and performances. Shows are held at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. The experience is for guests 21 and older, and tickets start at $35. Read more.

Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties has transformed into The Pumpkin Press for Halloween, filling the bar with decor inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and the Headless Horseman. The pop-up includes themed cocktails alongside Newsroom's regular food menu and remains open through at least Nov. 1. Reservations are encouraged. Read more.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

South Street will fill eight blocks with themed activities during Fall Fest, which runs from noon-7 p.m. between Front and Eighth streets. Queen & Rook's Fantasy Faire will take over the 100 block, while Brauhaus Schmitz will hold its Oktoberfest celebration on the 700 block. Philly AIDS Thrift also will hold its anniversary block party nearby at Fifth Street and East Passyunk Avenue from noon-6 p.m.

Read more about Fall Fest.

Read more about Queen & Rook's Fantasy Faire.

Read more about Brauhaus Schmitz's Oktoberfest.

Read more about the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party.

The Delaware River Festival will take place on both sides of the river from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with activities at Penn's Landing and Wiggins Park in Camden. The free, rain-or-shine event includes ferry rides between the two locations, pedal boats, fishing, a tall ship, wildlife programming and environmental exhibits. Read more.

Chinatown will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with lion dances, Chinese opera, martial arts demonstrations, games, a mooncake-eating contest and an evening lantern parade. Activities run from noon-8 p.m. along 10th Street near the Friendship Gate. Art activities are free, while some games and food are pay-as-you-go. Read more.

Yards Brewing Co. will celebrate Oktoberfest from noon-4 p.m. at its brewery in Northern Liberties. The 21-and-older event includes German-style beers, food, live music, stein-holding and costume contests. General admission is $30, designated-driver tickets are $10, and discounted early-bird tickets are also offered. Read more.

Laurel Hill East will host its annual Market of the Macabre from noon-5 p.m. More than 100 vendors will sell art, oddities, antiques and other unusual goods throughout the historic cemetery. Advance tickets are $5 through noon Friday, while admission costs $10 at the gate. Children 5 and younger get in free. Read more.

Vintage clothing, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, records and other secondhand finds will be for sale at the Drexel University Vintage & Antique Flea Market in University City. The free market runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3400 Lancaster Ave. If rain forces a postponement, the event will move to Sunday. Read more.

Linvilla Orchards will hold its Apple Festival from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in Media despite an April freeze that significantly reduced this year's apple crop. Admission and parking are free, and the festival includes apple treats, Pumpkinland, hayrides and the corn maze. Pick-your-own apple availability is limited, and some attractions require separate tickets. The rain date is Sunday. Read more.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will hold an all-ages Oktoberfest from noon-7 p.m. at its taproom in Croydon. The free event includes live polka from Polkadelphia, a stein-hoisting competition at 3 p.m. and a wiener toss at 4 p.m., along with beer, food trucks and vendors. Read more.

Visitors to the Franklin Institute can learn about air pollution and its health effects during the Air We Share Showcase from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities include virtual reality experiences, live science demonstrations and opportunities to learn about local pollution-monitoring projects. The program is included with regular museum admission. Read more.

Philadelphia-area high school students and their families can attend a free financial literacy summit from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Philadelphia Airport, Stadium Area. Sessions will cover college costs, credit, investing, first paychecks and entrepreneurship. Lunch and parking validation are included, and advance registration is recommended because space is limited. Read more.

The Franklin Institute's Fels Planetarium will host three performances of "Utopian Hotline" on Saturday as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Shows are scheduled for 1, 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35, and museum admission is separate. Read more.

"When Harry Met Sally" will screen outdoors at Inn Yard Park as part of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's free neighborhood movie series. The movie is scheduled for Saturday, and most screenings in the series begin around dusk. Read more.

Comedian Chelsea Handler will bring her "High and Mighty Tour" to The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 26. Her stand-up blends sharp observations with personal stories. Read more.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

Cherry Street Pier will host Festival of Festivals from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The free event will feature food, music, art, live performances, local vendors and activities focused on family history, along with a children's zone. Advance registration is encouraged. Read more.

Philadelphia history buffs can test their knowledge against professional tour guides during a free trivia competition at Ladder 15 in Center City. Doors open at noon, and trivia begins at 1 p.m. Teams can have up to five people. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited. Read more.

Walnut Street in Center City will once again close to vehicle traffic for Open Streets: West Walnut from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting. The pedestrian zone stretches along Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and along 18th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets, giving restaurants and businesses additional room for outdoor dining, shopping, live music and family activities. Read more.

The Berwyn Farmers Market's weekly Sunday market in Berwyn will take on an apple theme for AppleFest. The market runs from 9 a.m.-noon at Bronze Plaza, 511 Old Lancaster Road. Admission and parking are free, and the market operates rain or shine. Read more.

Have an event you would like featured? Email events@phillyvoice.com.